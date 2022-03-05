Microsoft Acquisition of Nuance for $19.7 Billion: Acquisition Approved!

Microsoft completed the acquisition of Nuance for the amount of 19.7 billion dollars: the closing of the operation took place after the positive opinion expressed by the British authorities. That way, the purchase is validated and approved!

Announced almost a year ago, the acquisition of Nuance by Microsoft will allow the company from Redmond to obtain the know-how of the company, specialized in the development of artificial intelligenceand make it grow even more.

In keeping with tradition, the deal will allow Nuance to maintain a degree of operational independence, with Mark Benjamin remaining as the company’s CEO and reporting to Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI Division.

The two wrote an official post together in which they say they are determined to develop technologies related to artificial intelligence and the cloud to create solutions that change the way people work, shop, bank and receive assistance.

With this acquisition successfully closed, clearly everyone’s eyes are on another important transaction that must receive approval from the authorities: the purchase of Activision Blizzard for 68.7 billion dollars. It is expected that this acquisition will take a little longer to be approved as it is even more complex.

