Microtransactions in Gran Turismo 7 • Eurogamer.pt

During the period of analysis of Gran Turismo 7 we did not have access to any kind of information about how the practices around the microtransactions implemented in the game would work, but now after its launch, we can already have a good idea of ​​what is being practiced .

Now that Gran Turismo 7 has been released, it is known that there are four options on the PlayStation Store to buy credits. List below.

100,000 – €2.49

250,000 – €4.99

750,000 – €9.99

2,000,000 – €19.99

There are cars costing over 3,000,000 credits, like the one in the picture below, the 1995 Ferrari F50 which costs 3,300,000 credits. To acquire it, they would have to collect that amount in the game itself, or by purchasing credits on the PlayStation Store, where they would spend precisely €39.97.

These prices charged in Gran Turismo 7 are astronomically inflated if we compare them with those in Gran Turismo Sport. See the examples below.

Aston Martin Vulcan ’16 (€4.99 on GT Sport) – 3,300,000 credits on GT 7 (€39.97)

McLaren P1 GTR ’16 (€4.99 on GT Sport) – 3,600,000 credits on GT 7 (€39.97)

Audi R18 TDI ’11 (€4.99 on GT Sport) – 3,000,000 credits on GT 7 (€39.97)

It should also be noted that strangely there is no option to buy 1,000,000 credits, despite the fact that there are several cars of that value, forcing the player to buy 750,000 plus 250,000.

It should be noted that there are many ways to spend credits in Gran Turismo 7, in addition to buying cars. The Tuning Shop and even GT Auto provide car upgrades in exchange for precious credits, which run out very quickly.

Do you find these microtransactions too aggressive and too similar to a free-to-play release?