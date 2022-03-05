Minister accuses Russian soldiers of raping Ukrainian women







Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko photo: Reuters

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, denounced this Friday, 4th, that the Russian soldiers are committing rapes in Ukrainian cities occupied by Vladimir Putin’s army.

“When bombs fall on our cities, when soldiers rape women in occupied cities – and we have countless cases of rape, unfortunately – it’s difficult to talk about international law enforcement,” Kuleba said.

The minister did not present any evidence to support his claim, but stressed that the creation of a special criminal court is necessary to judge the “crime of aggression” committed by the Putin government.

Kuleba also stressed that international agreements are the “only civilized tool available to eventually bring to justice whoever is waging this war.”

The chancellor spoke about the situation in Ukraine at a virtual meeting organized by the London institute of studies in international relations Chatham House. The war has entered its ninth day and, according to data from the UN Human Rights office, at least 331 civilians have been killed and 675 wounded since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukrainian territory.

According to the UN, the real cost of the offensive is likely to be much higher. Most victims were killed by explosive weapons such as heavy artillery bombardment, missile systems, and air and missile strikes.



