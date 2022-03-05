Ministry pays R$ 5 million for Dom Orione to reinforce care via SUS; appeal was articulated by Eduardo Gomes and Tiago Dimas

The Ministry of Health paid, this Friday, March 4, resources of R$ 5 million provided for by Ordinance No. 4.121/2021 to the Dom Orione Hospital, in Araguaína. The transfer was made possible at the end of last year by Senator Eduardo Gomes (MDB), leader of the federal government in the National Congress, and by federal deputy Tiago Dimas (Solidariedade), then coordinator of the Federal Bank.

The two congressmen worked hard to release the money after receiving, in November, a request from the hospital’s management when, on a joint visit, they were at the health facility during activities to commemorate Araguaína’s birthday.

The hospital had great prominence last year in the fight against Covid-19. In fact, the establishment reached almost 14 thousand people with the disease (or suspected) by the end of September, being the leader in this regard in the state.

The hospital has 265 beds, of which about 65% are entirely dedicated to SUS care. At least 40 mothers are seen daily and the hospital hosts at least 20 births every 24 hours. The establishment has 1,200 CLT employees, plus 300 contracted legal entities, including specialist doctors.

“It is a huge honor to be able to work in partnership with Senator Eduardo Gomes in actions that bring concrete results to the lives of the population. More than that: this resource will help save lives in Araguaína and throughout the North of Tocantins”, celebrated deputy Tiago Dimas, highlighting that since the beginning of the pandemic he has worked hard to provide municipalities and the public health system with necessary resources.

For Eduardo Gomes, the transfer is also a sign of the concern that the federal government and the Ministry of Health have with health. “Health is only done with resources. Together with the federal government, we have done our part to ensure that there is no shortage of pennies to fight the pandemic and to provide service to the population of Tocantins. Araguaína and the entire northern region of the state will always be able to count on us”, emphasized Eduardo Gomes.