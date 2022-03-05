Mobile recharge in 9 minutes and more news from MWC 2022 | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition, we commented on the highlights of MWC 2022, including several products and Oppo’s new 240 Watt recharge technology, off-fair launches such as the new Redmi Note 11E and 11E Pro, Telegram responding to the STF’s request to ban channels, new explosion of cell phone while charging, and reduction of IPI. Missed any of these news? So keep scrolling down the page to see what happened.

Redmi Note 11E and 11E Pro announced





Xiaomi took everyone by surprise by announcing the Redmi Note 11E and Note 11E Pro mid-rangers in China. The second is basically a renamed version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G launched in the global market recently, with Snapdragon 695, 108 megapixel camera and 5,000 mAh battery with 67 Watt recharge. The second is, finally, a completely new model. It brings a look similar to models from Oppo and Realme, where two large cameras are inside a rectangular module in the upper left corner of the back. The model is very basic, bringing a Dimensity 700 chipset, 90 Hz IPS LCD screen, 50 megapixel main camera with 2 megapixel secondary camera for macro and 5,000 mAh battery with 33 Watt recharge. Both models start to be sold in China in March, and as it is a really new device, only the Redmi Note 11E may end up showing up in other countries in the future, perhaps under the Poco brand.

New cell phone explosion





Another day, another sad cell phone news that explodes. The new case took place in the city of Sorriso, in Mato Grosso, and the victim was a 51-year-old woman. According to her, when she got home she put her cell phone on the bed to charge, and for no apparent reason it burst into flames and burned not only the bed but other nearby furniture such as a sofa. The woman was alone at the time of the explosion and needed help from neighbors to be rescued, but luckily no one was hurt. The cell phone brand was not revealed, but the owner says it was purchased in December last year and was only used with the original charger that came in the box. At least she had insurance for the device, which should ease the damage a little.

Government reduces IPI on electronics





Another news that has been common around here is the tax reduction by the government to try to soften the devaluation of our currency against the dollar, and the consequent inflation that this generates. Now it was the turn of the IPI, Tax on Industrialized Products, which will have a linear reduction of 25% and should benefit not only cell phones but also TVs, appliances and even cars. The decree has already been published in the Official Gazette, and according to the economy minister, more than 300,000 companies will benefit from the cut. According to the forecast, the impact of the measure should be around R$ 19.6 billion, with more significant reductions in the automotive sector.

Telegram removes channels at the request of the STF





We recently commented that the STF had been pressuring Telegram about its performance in Brazil. Well, apparently it paid off. In response to the request of the Federal Supreme Court, the messenger removed three channels belonging to blogger Allan dos Santos, who remains the target of inquiries about coordinated disinformation. Telegram has not commented on what happened, nor has it confirmed whether it will close an agreement with the TSE to define usage guidelines in the country, something especially important considering the upcoming electoral period.

MWC 2022 Highlights





This week, the MWC 2022 took place, the largest mobile technology fair in the world, which unfortunately, TudoCelular was unable to cover in person this year due to the current situation in the world. As always, several companies took advantage of the occasion to present news to the public and specialized media, ranging from cell phones and wearable devices to notebooks, tablets and much more. Just a day before the fair officially begins, Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Book 2 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro lineup, featuring models in both traditional and 2-in-1 formats, 12th-generation Intel chips and even a dedicated Intel Arc board. Xiaomi took advantage of the fair to announce the new Poco M4 Pro 4G and Poco X4 Pro 5G, both being renamed and slightly modified versions of models from the Redmi Note 11 line. While the first is nothing more than a Redmi Note 11S, the second is the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, both with new details on the back panel and Poco’s characteristic yellow color as big changes. realme was also present with the global version of the GT 2 line, which does not bring changes from the models announced in China a few weeks ago. The cell phones arrive with a similar look, with the highlight being the GT 2 Pro with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 50 megapixel main and ultra-wide cameras and 65 Watt recharge. In addition to cell phones, the brand presented the realme Book Prime notebook and the Buds Buds Air 3 headset, both already known to the public. The notebook has an eleventh-generation Intel Core i5 chipset, a 2K screen with few edges and a light and thin body, while the headphone stands out for its active noise cancellation and Dolby Audio support.

















Fairs and events

03 Mar

















Fairs and events

03 Mar



Other Chinese to present news at MWC 2022 were Honor, Lenovo and TCL. The first focused on the Magic 4 line with powerful top-of-the-line models that inherit design from the previous generation and bring up to 100 Watts of wireless charging, while the second presented the new generation of its mobile focused on games with the Legion Y90, which stands out. by the aggressive look and robust cooling system to maintain maximum performance for long periods. TCL, on the other hand, focused on low-cost and simple intermediate models, with the TCL 30 line bringing five cell phones in price ranges from 140 to 250 euros, all with a 50-megapixel main camera and a battery of around 5,000 mAh. The brand also showed prototypes of folding and rollable cell phones, which are not expected to hit the market anytime soon. Closing the most important launches in cell phones, we had HMD Global with three new Nokia cockroaches, which have Android 11 Go and simple hardware to serve as a gateway to the world of smartphones. Finally, we had MediaTek presenting the new Dimensity 8000 and 8100 chipsets, models that aim to embrace the high-end niche, but focused on cost-effectiveness. Both have many points in common, such as TSMC’s 5 nanometer process manufacturing, new generation Mali-G610 GPU and octa-core CPU, supporting 200 megapixel camera, display up to 168 Hertz and recent networking technologies. MediaTek’s new chips should hit the market from this month of March, having already confirmed the use of Dimensity 8000 in the new realme GT Neo 3.

Oppo 240W recharge



