Mother runs away with son who has leukemia: ‘No antibiotics’

At each chemotherapy or blood transfusion session, the boy, who has Down syndrome and acute myeloid leukemiaclimbed flights of stairs with his mother, also Ukrainian Tatiana Pakhaliuk, to the infirmary.



On Wednesday (2), the two managed to flee the city – the target of Russian attacks – in a bus with 20 other children from the oncology sector. They passed through Lviv, in the west of the country, crossed the border into Poland, through the village of Medyka, until arriving, this Friday (4), at a hospital in Gdansk.

“My son is tired. There was not [no ônibus] no medical structure: only driver and passengers. We didn’t even have antibiotics, because the organizers forgot,” he wrote.