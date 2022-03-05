Mother runs away with son who has leukemia: ‘No antibiotics’

At each chemotherapy or blood transfusion session, the boy, who has Down syndrome and acute myeloid leukemiaclimbed flights of stairs with his mother, also Ukrainian Tatiana Pakhaliuk, to the infirmary.
On Wednesday (2), the two managed to flee the city – the target of Russian attacks – in a bus with 20 other children from the oncology sector. They passed through Lviv, in the west of the country, crossed the border into Poland, through the village of Medyka, until arriving, this Friday (4), at a hospital in Gdansk.
“My son is tired. There was not [no ônibus] no medical structure: only driver and passengers. We didn’t even have antibiotics, because the organizers forgot,” he wrote.
Even after being received at the University Clinical Center in Gdansk, where Nikita will be able to continue chemotherapy, the nervousness persists.
“We are still tense. On the road in Lviv it was very difficult,” said the boy’s mother.
There was no “medical convoy” waiting for them to continue their journey. – was a relentless search for transport, until “people of good will” offered a new bus to take them to the hospital.
Two other daughters are housed with unknown family.
Tatiana has two more daughters, aged 6 and 14, who were sheltering with their father in the parking lot of a building in Ukraine. It was not possible to get out of there and run away, because the gas in the car had run out.
When asking for help on social media, the mother found a family in Poland who agreed to receive the three.
Between leaving her daughters with strangers or keeping them in a country at war, Tatiana chose the first option. They’re more likely to survive that way, he thought.
Now the focus is on ensuring success in Nikita’s long-term leukemia treatment. After that, the family can move on, said Tatiana.
“I am looking for an opportunity to go much further.”