Motorola Moto G31 vs. Moto G41: what are the differences?

Motorola, much loved by most Brazilian users, has expanded its Moto G line, bringing more and more cost-effective cell phones designed to serve customers with different profiles.

With the same purpose, the company launched the Motorola Moto G31, at the end of 2021, and the Moto G41, at the beginning of 2022. They are two practically identical intermediate devices, but that bring differences that can justify the price difference between them, while least for some users.

Motorola Moto G31 vs. Motorola Moto G41: which of the two is more worth it?

If you are looking for a Motorola cell phone and are in doubt about these two devices, in this article we will discuss their similarities and differences. More than presenting data, we are going to comment on the characteristics of these two cell phones in order to clarify what the Moto G41 is bringing again.

construction and design

With plastic back and frame, both devices have practically the same weight, around 179 grams. They are also the same height (161.9 mm).

In width and thickness, the Moto G31 and Moto G41 are respectively 74.6 x 8.45mm and 73.9 x 8.3mm.

The Moto G31 and Moto G41 look identical.Source: Motorola

The rear camera module is the same on both devices, and is located vertically, on the left side of the rear. The fingerprint reader is located on the back of the Moto G31, and integrated into the power button, in the case of the Moto G41.

The two phones have a hybrid dual-SIM slot (two chips or a chip + microSD card), USB-C port, headphone jack, power button, volume button and Google Assistant button.

performance and system

Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and have 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. They leave the factory with Android 11 slightly customized by Motorola, and should receive an update to Android 12 at the very least.

This hardware is enough for the devices to offer good performance on a daily basis, and to play popular games, as long as they have modest graphics quality.

Screen

The Moto G31 and Moto G41 have an OLED screen, with Max Vision technology, with 6.4 inches, FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

The MediaTek Helio G85 equips both devices.Source: Motorola

Although this screen is ideal for most users, others, more demanding, may miss a screen with 90 Hz, which is already common even in inferior devices of the brand. The 90 Hz could provide more visual comfort during the interface animations.

Still, cell phones have a screen with great clarity, vibrant colors and good brightness.

Sound

In that department, Motorola opted for more modest hardware. We have mono sound on both devices, that is, only one speaker for the consumption of multimedia content.

The company has included the Dolby Atmos feature in both models, which makes the audio clearer and more immersive. To enjoy this feature, headphones are required.

cameras

Both devices have a 6.4″ OLED screen with vibrant colors and deep blacks.Source: Motorola

Smartphones have a triple set of cameras on the back. The Moto G31 has the main sensor, wide, with 50 MP; the ultrawide and depth sensor, with 8 MP; and the macro sensor, with 2 MP. The selfie camera has 13 MP. You can record Full HD videos at up to 30 FPS. The 8x zoom is digital, and the device still has Night Vision, to improve photos taken in poorly lit environments.

In the Moto G41 we have practically the same set of cameras. The difference is that the wide sensor has 48 MP and has optical stabilization.

Drums

Both smartphones have a 5,000 mAh battery, which can last up to two days away from the wall, in moderate use. In this case, the Moto G41 takes advantage of offering the 30W fast charger, compared to the Motorola Moto G31, whose charger is 10W.

extra features

The two cell phones come with a case, charger, headphones, USB-C cable, have Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio and are only compatible with 4G networks, and the Moto G41 also features NFC.

Conclusion

As we can see, the Motorola Moto G31 and the Moto G41 are so similar that few users would be able to point out their particularities.

The Moto G41 costs a little more, but is suitable for users looking to take better quality photos, reducing that “shake” effect. It also features NFC, which may be important for some users. And another highlight of the model is its 30 W charger, which makes it much faster to charge.

