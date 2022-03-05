NASA warns of a giant asteroid that will pass close to Earth this Friday (4); ‘potentially dangerous’ – Metro World News Brasil

Raju Singh 2 hours ago

NASA (American Space Agency) recently issued a warning about a giant asteroid that will pass close to Earth this week.

Officially named ‘138971 (2001 CB21)′, the space object will pass close to our planet this Friday (4).

As revealed by the NASA website, the asteroid has an approximate giant diameter of almost 1,200 meters (dimension that can vary).

Belonging to the ‘Apollo’ group, the giant celestial body is currently traveling at very high speed.

NASA’s JPL classified it as a “Potentially Hazardous Asteroid” due to its predicted close pass with Earth.

However, despite the proximity in space (alert issued by NASA) which may cause some apprehension, fortunately, there is no risk of collision.

The celestial body has a size very approximately comparable to the Golden Gate Bridge, located in the state of California, in the United States.

NASA warns of giant asteroid that will pass close to Earth this Friday (4)

As detailed by NASA’s ‘Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS)’, it is possible to follow the asteroid constantly from here.

Also according to the information, ‘138971 (2001 CB21)′ has 21 predicted approaches (of our planet) in the coming decades. It will pass 4,911,102 km from Earth this year.

A screenshot of the orbital diagram from the CNEOS website can be seen below and it shows the closest point to Earth. Check orbital diagram:

Credit (NASA reproduction)

