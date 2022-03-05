NATO rejects Ukraine’s no-fly zone, but warns: ‘The coming days could be worse’ | World

The war in Ukraine will cause more death and destruction in the coming days, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

“These next few days are bound to be worse,” Stoltenberg told a news conference.

According to the head of the Western military alliance, there is a consensus among member countries that there should be no NATO planes in Ukrainian airspace and no troops on the country’s territory.

Ukraine has asked NATO to consider the country’s airspace an exclusion zone – an area where it cannot fly -, but for the entity that would imply entering directly into the conflict.

If NATO participates directly in the struggle with Russia, the consequences of the war could be even more brutal.

“We believe that if we do that, we will end up having something that could escalate into an all-out war in Europe, involving many other countries and causing a lot more human suffering,” Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg also stated that the organization noticed that there were cluster bombs in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We have seen reports of the use of other types of weapons that also represent violations of international law,” he said in Brussels.

Also known as “cluster”, cluster bombs present a high risk to civilians.

UNDERSTAND: what are cluster bombs

They are weapons composed of a box that opens in the air and scatters hundreds of “small bombs” that are capable of hitting a much larger area.