NATO rejects Zelensky’s request and rules out sending military planes to Ukraine

Ukrainian president requested the blockade of airspace claiming that this would be a way to avoid Russian attacks and reduce the advantage they have.

OLIVIER DOULIERY / POOL / AFP Jens Stoltenberg said that if he sends military planes to Ukraine, the war will spread across Europe.



The secretary general of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenbergdiscarded this Friday, 4th, the request for Volodymyr Zelensky to block Ukrainian airspace to prevent Russian attacks from the sky, causing them to diminish the advantage that the Russia owns for having many more fighter planes than the Ukraine. “The allies have agreed that we should not have planes in Ukrainian airspace, nor NATO troops on Ukrainian territory,” Stoltenberg said in response to the Ukrainian president’s request for Western countries to send military planes.

In explaining his decision, Stoltenberg said that the only way to close Ukraine’s airspace would be through NATO fighter planes, which would have to shoot down Russian planes and, if they do, the conflict between the two countries will extend. into an all-out war across Europe. “It would involve many other countries and cause a lot of human suffering,” declared the NATO Secretary General. In response to this decline at Zelensky’s request, Stoltenberg said they would tighten their sanctions and that they would continue to support Ukraine, however, without involving NATO forces directly in the conflict, “neither on its territory or its space.”

Stoltenberg’s decision was criticized by the adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Mikhailo Podolyak, during a press conference to talk about the details of the second round of negotiations that took place on Thursday, 3. During his speech, he questioned: “how many children will have to die? Ukraine is paying the highest price anyone should pay.” But he also said that he believes in a possible reversal of the decision, because at the beginning of the war, the NATO countries said they would not send weapons so that the Ukrainians could fight in the war, but, with the advance, they changed their position. “The exclusion zone will help stop attacks, mainly on civilians, and change this war zone,” Podolyak said.