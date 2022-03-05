New NASA image shows “Flower of Mars”; know what it is

During its tour of Mars, the Curiosity rover, from NASA, found something beyond curious. On the surface of the red planet was a rock formation that resembled more of a flower than a stone.

No, the sculpture was not shaped by any extraterrestrial craftsman. In fact, it is the result of the movement of water, which seems to have carried the minerals that cemented the rock. Thus, when eroding, part of the stone was gone, but the crystallized areas remained. More evidence that there was water on Mars, something science has proven in recent years.

The photo was taken with the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), a camera positioned at the end of Curiosity’s robotic arm. In the image, the formation may seem large, but its size is smaller than a coin. The rover recorded the flower of Mars on February 24 in Gale Crater.

(1/3) Your Friday moment of zen: A beautiful new microscopic image from @MarsCuriosity teeny shows, tiny delicate structures that formed by mineral precipitating from water. (Penny approximately for scale added me)https://t.co/cs7t11BWAj pic.twitter.com/AU20LjY5pQ — Abigail Fraeman (@abbyfrae) February 26, 2022

It is not the first time that such structures have been recorded on Martian soil. In 2004, the Opportunity rover had already identified small, round crystallized minerals, which became known as “blueberries”.

Curiosity itself, which turns ten years old on Mars in 2022, has also detected sculpted rocks similar to the Martian flower. Scientists believe more such formations should be revealed as the rovers make their way across the red planet’s surface.

Since the beginning of its mission, the Curiosity rover has collected chemical and mineral evidence that confirm that Mars was a habitable planet. Now, he continues to probe the ground to help researchers determine when this happened.

Curiosity is not alone in space. Today, it shares space with the Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity helicopter, which explore Jezero Crater, the 3,700 miles away from Gale Crater.