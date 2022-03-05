North Korea launches ballistic missile into Sea of ​​Japan

Japanese government said the projectile appears to have fallen outside the so-called Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Reproduction / YONHAP North Korea has made a few missile launches in recent months



THE North Korea launched this Saturday (local date) what South Korean officials believe is a missile ballistic towards the sea Japan (also known as the East Sea). South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported the launch, the ninth this year by Pyongyang, in a brief statement sent to journalists. The last such test came less than a week after the regime claimed to have carried out another projectile launch as part of the development of a reconnaissance satellite and four days before presidential elections in South Korea. “Our military detected a projectile that we believe to be a ballistic missile launched into the East Sea from the Sunan region around 8:48 am (8:48 pm on Friday in Brasília),” reads the statement sent by the JCS chiefs.

Sunan is the district of Pyongyang where the city’s international airport is located and is the place from which the regime launched another ballistic missile a week ago. In the previous test, the regime claimed to have tested a projectile as part of the development of a reconnaissance satellite. The Japanese government also said it believed today’s launch involved a ballistic missile, like last week, and that the projectile appeared to have fallen outside Japan’s so-called Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Security Council (NSC) to discuss the launch.

*With information from EFE