Olympic Medalist Joins Ukrainian Army, Sets Up Resistance Group at Home | karate

The kimono, the sash, and the many medals. It all seems to be part of the very distant past for Stanislav Horuna, although that reality changed just a week ago. It’s just that time in war counts differently. Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the karateka has always been a reference for his colleagues. That hasn’t changed. The difference is that now Horuna, like many Ukrainians, is organizing a focus of resistance in his country.

Called to serve in the Ukrainian army from the first day Russia invaded his country, Horuna rushed to get his family to safety in neighboring countries. Afterwards, he joined the group that searches for Russian infiltrators in the city of Lviv. Soon, he expects to be called to the war front.

– The lives of millions of people changed in a second, after the invasion of the “sister nation” (how Russia positions itself in relation to Ukraine). I didn’t decide to go to war. The war came to me. That is my duty as a citizen. I sent my family abroad, and now I am confident that I can be more mobile without taking care of them. No fear, just full focus on what is happening. My brother and I accommodated our friends in our apartment. I patrol the military base day and night, as there are many saboteurs who arrived legally a few months before the war. I’m waiting for the commander’s decision to go to fight.

The conversation with Horuna was made through social networks for a few days. Even immersed in the war, the athlete wanted to talk to the report because he believes that the world needs to have a real sense of what is happening inside his country.

– I want the world to know who Putin is and how he controls his nation. Most Russians are afraid of the FSB (federal security service) and the police. They can easily get arrested for just talking. There is no freedom of expression! Insanely in the 21st century. All media are fully controlled. Advertising manipulates people. They think it’s right and good that Russian military forces invaded Ukraine, because they would be on a rescue mission! They believe that Putin is rescuing Ukraine from Nazis and Fascists!!!!! Can you imagine what they believe?? Army men have been persuaded that people in Ukraine will be happy to meet them here. They don’t understand why we fight them.

According to Horuna, many of the Russian fighters are young students:

– Putin sends 18-20 year olds to kill Ukrainians. Russian media tried to hide the information that Russian soldiers died on Ukrainian territory. When this became known, the Russian government promised to pay 11,000 rubles to the dead soldier’s families (for now it’s less than $100). That is the price of life for Putin. The Russian army failed to fight the Ukrainian forces, so they started killing civilians to create panic among us. You cannot imagine how petty the methods of the Russian military forces are. Putin has no values, he doesn’t care about anything except himself and his sick imperial ambitions. Miserable and cowardly person.

Horuna has been using her social media to ask for humanitarian aid from around the world. According to the athlete, the Ukrainian people are very grateful for the support they have been receiving, but they hope that international pressure will continue to end the war.

– The rest of the world is helping us a lot: sending us weapons and military equipment, food and medical treatment, donations, welcoming our women and children who have left the country, sharing information about what is happening here, protests and meetings all over the world to show their governments the importance of supporting Ukraine in this war, sanctions and other useful actions. We are happy to have the whole civilized world on our side. Ukrainians thank you! We have huge support from all over the world and that is priceless, but what we most need is to close our skies because of Russian and Belarusian missiles and air forces. We are facing two armies at the same time! We need immediate help! This is probably the beginning of the third world war. Ukraine is now a shield for Europe from the barbarians.

Medals left behind

An athlete’s most precious asset is their achievements. And Horuna has several to be proud of. But all the medals were unimportant in the face of what is happening in your country. The bronze medal of the Tokyo Olympics was left behind, along with the bronze of the Worlds and the gold of the European.

– When my wife left the country, she wanted to take some valuable medals with her. But I said it’s just a symbolic piece of metal. It was better to take something that might be more useful on the trip.

The family’s departure had to be made in an emergency, as has happened with several refugees who are leaving Ukraine. There was no time to do much planning, and the entire focus was on saving his wife and three-year-old son.

– A few days before the war started, you could hear people talking about the war everywhere (in restaurants, on the street, in gyms, in markets). But nobody really believed it. No one wanted to believe that there is someone so crazy to get all this. Because there is no real reason for this war! No real reason.

The athlete says that, despite the scare, the mobilization of the population to defend the country has been quite large since the beginning.

– When the war started, people were divided into a few categories: those who wanted to leave the country (among the men not many, but women were encouraged to leave by their men), those who could fight, and those who had no military experience. , but they want to help in other ways: coordinating logistics so that humanitarian aid is delivered where it is needed, producing bulletproof vests, helmets, informing society… There are also those (without military and combat experience) who have joined military forces or homeland defense squads to protect their cities from encroachments and are ready to be deployed to hot areas when needed. I’m one of them. 90% of men are strongly motivated to defend and fight.

In the city where he is, Horuna says that there is still no major rationing of food and supplies, but that this is already happening in other parts of the country.