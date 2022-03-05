On Artemis mission, NASA wants to send your name to the Moon

Take your name on a walk around the Moon’s orbit. This is NASA’s proposal to include earthlings in its new Artemis I space mission. The official website of the North American aerospace agency allows you to generate a virtual boarding pass, making the experience even more immersive. And the best: registration is completely free and can be done by users from all over the world, including Brazil.

The test launch of Artemis I promises to be a pioneer and pave the way for making history. NASA has published that Phase 1 plans for the Artemis Mission include landing the first black woman and person on the lunar surface in future liftoffs.

The aerospace agency’s challenge is to accelerate the space exploration process and send humans to our natural satellite, an event that has not been repeated since the last Apollo mission in 1972.

Presentation of NASA’s invitation Image: Reproduction/Bárbara Mannara/Nasa

But for now, you can only get close to the moon’s floor virtually anyway. The names and surnames of all those interested in “participating” in the mission will be taken to space on a flash drive aboard the spacecraft. Artemis I will be the first unmanned test flight of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft.

NASA even published on Twitter a call for people from all over the globe to participate.

“We’re getting ready for #Artemis I – and we want to take you with us. Add your name to the next mission and it will fly aboard the @NASA_Orion spacecraft orbiting the Moon,” the social media post read.

The personalized ticket generated by the website shows the name of the “crewman”, with the official seal of NASA. It also includes takeoff information, indicating the base of the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, United States. The destination is certain: the orbit of the Moon with “boarding” the Orion spacecraft.

Ticket to take the name to space in the Artemis Mission Image: Reproduction/Bárbara Mannara/Nasa

The boarding pass even offers a QR code. With the reading, the user is taken to a registration site to be a “virtual guest”. With this, he will receive more details about the missions and will be able to follow the releases. The idea is to include the public to participate more actively in the project.

How to send your name?

For those who want to send the name to the mission, the procedure is very simple.

Visit the mission’s official website. Register on the site using your preferred name and surname. Add an access PIN code. Confirm in “Submit”. Wait for the generation of the boarding pass for Artemis I Just click on the boarding pass image to download.

Name registration screen for space operation Image: Reproduction/Bárbara Mannara/Tilt

To infinity and beyond

Artemis I will be the first in a series of missions that focus on marking the presence of human life on the Moon. Space travel is expected to take place over the next few decades. At this beginning, the unmanned liftoff will feature the Orion spacecraft, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and ground systems from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The spacecraft will travel 280,000 miles (about 450,616 km) from Earth and the mission is expected to last between four to six weeks before returning in a planned landing to our blue planet.

Where will your name go?

For those curious about the places your name should pass through deep space, NASA reports the route on a full map. The Orion spacecraft will cross the Van Allen radiation belts, pass through the constellation of Global Positioning System (GPS) satellites and above Earth-orbiting communication satellites. The final destination: the Moon.

The one-way trip will take several days and Orion will fly about 62 miles (100 km) above the lunar surface. The spacecraft will remain in that orbit for approximately six days to collect data.

It is not the first time

NASA usually does actions of this type, which allow it to send the name somewhere in space. This is to engage people all over the world to participate in the space mission theme.

Route of Artemis spacecraft during NASA operation Image: Bárbara Mannara/Reproduction/Nasa

And know that your name can even go to Mars. NASA offers the official website “Mars”, which allows you to “reserve” the name to send on the next trip to the red planet.

The platform also generates a boarding pass “authenticated” by NASA. The next takeoff to Mars is scheduled for July 2026. The launch will be made from Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States, bound for Jazero Crater, on Planet Mars.