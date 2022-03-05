Online map shows everything in the game

Just like the other games FromSoftware, Elden Ring It also has a vast map full of new challenges and secrets, which makes players eager to explore it the maximum as possible.

READ MORE

The fan community of Elden Ring is already huge — some who are fans of FromSoftware and others who, even with the recent release, are already fans of the game itself — and some players have come together to create an interactive map of the game that is available on the website MapGenie.

The map contains some spoilers, of course, because it contains all the scenarios in the game, as well as serving as a reference for those who want to find a boss, NPC or specific items.

The website MapGenie released the map on their Twitter and, according to them, the initial version brings the location of more than 400 items, bosses, quests, mazes and map pieces. This number should increase even more in a matter of a short time, as fans and players themselves will be able to leave their contributions.

#ELDENRING Interactive Map is live 🎉https://t.co/hJj5l7I2ZP 400+ items including Bosses, Quests, Dungeons, Keys, Maps, Puzzles…. And we’re just getting started – this game is a labyrinth! 🌀 The 10/10 is well deserved! ✨#ELDEN_RING #EldenRingNight #DarkSouls — MapGenie – Gaming Maps (@MapGenie) February 26, 2022

Players have even created some mods for the game. One of them is something super simple, but which FromSoftware games typically don’t have: pause button. And now you can make use of a pause button on Elden Ring with this mod.

In addition, fans have also started doing all the crazy things and experiments they normally do with the games they really enjoy. For example, this guy who finished the game in a 4 day live…but unfortunately lost the video, which Youtube removed for being oversized. Well, poor thing.

Or same this player who is so addicted to FromSoftware games and he already has all the tricks that he defeated Margit, one of the game’s bosses, in just three blows.

If you want to know more about Elden Ring, read the review of The Enemy, where it appears: “For now, what I can say is: yes, Elden Ring brings a lot of new features to the FromSoftware model. The open world was certainly the company’s biggest hit in terms of novelties, as it stands above many other contemporary open worlds in games. Gameplay innovations fluctuate. Some mechanics are very welcome to make the player’s life easier. Others are somewhat redundant or perhaps need to be balanced.”