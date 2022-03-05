PG will resume service in 15 Health Units | The net

Care returns to the place of origin after being relocated last January due to the increase in the number of health professionals on leave and the demand for care

The Municipality of Ponta Grossa, through the Municipal Health Foundation, will resume on Monday (07) the service in 15 Health Units (US). The service returns to the place of origin after being relocated in the last month of January because of the increase in the number of health professionals on leave and the demand for care. Only the Abrahão Federman Health Unit relocated to US Lubomir Urban and US Antonio Saliba relocated to US Sharise Angelica Arruda will be maintained.

“We emphasize that the return of the Units will facilitate the population’s access to health services, as it will be closer to their homes”, highlights the manager of Primary Health Care, Thiago Bueno Silva.

With this return, 45 urban health units will be open, in addition to rural ones, giving priority to pregnant women, childcare, renewal of prescriptions for controlled drugs, renewal of Hiperdia prescriptions, dental care, reception according to protocol, respiratory symptoms, dressings , administration and dispensing of contraceptives and other medications, dispensing of self-care materials/diapers, vaccines, among others. The other elective care, collection of exams from non-pregnant women, groups of care and preventive collections will be gradually resumed.

List of units returning on 03/07:

Adam Ademar – Cherry tree

Agostinho Brenner – Maria Otília

Aluizio Grochoski – Guaira

Antonio Schwanzee – Santa Luzia

Aurelio Grott – Los Angeles

Carlos Dezaunet – Shangrilá

Macedo Clyceum – Santa Terezinha

Eugenio Bocchi – Saint Lucia

Ezebedeu Linhares – Jardim Amália

Felix Vianna – Vila Cristina

Jayme Gusman – Vila Estrela

Louis Buron – Parakeets

Luiz Cajado Braga – Christ the King

Paulo Novaes – Dom Pedro II Park

Silas Sallen – Vila Claudionora

