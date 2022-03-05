PG will resume service in 15 Health Units | The net

Care returns to the place of origin after being relocated last January due to the increase in the number of health professionals on leave and the demand for care
The Municipality of Ponta Grossa, through the Municipal Health Foundation, will resume on Monday (07) the service in 15 Health Units (US). The service returns to the place of origin after being relocated in the last month of January because of the increase in the number of health professionals on leave and the demand for care. Only the Abrahão Federman Health Unit relocated to US Lubomir Urban and US Antonio Saliba relocated to US Sharise Angelica Arruda will be maintained.
“We emphasize that the return of the Units will facilitate the population’s access to health services, as it will be closer to their homes”, highlights the manager of Primary Health Care, Thiago Bueno Silva.
With this return, 45 urban health units will be open, in addition to rural ones, giving priority to pregnant women, childcare, renewal of prescriptions for controlled drugs, renewal of Hiperdia prescriptions, dental care, reception according to protocol, respiratory symptoms, dressings , administration and dispensing of contraceptives and other medications, dispensing of self-care materials/diapers, vaccines, among others. The other elective care, collection of exams from non-pregnant women, groups of care and preventive collections will be gradually resumed.
List of units returning on 03/07:
Adam Ademar – Cherry tree
Agostinho Brenner – Maria Otília
Aluizio Grochoski – Guaira
Antonio Schwanzee – Santa Luzia
Aurelio Grott – Los Angeles
Carlos Dezaunet – Shangrilá
Macedo Clyceum – Santa Terezinha
Eugenio Bocchi – Saint Lucia
Ezebedeu Linhares – Jardim Amália
Felix Vianna – Vila Cristina
Jayme Gusman – Vila Estrela
Louis Buron – Parakeets
Luiz Cajado Braga – Christ the King
Paulo Novaes – Dom Pedro II Park
Silas Sallen – Vila Claudionora
Advisory