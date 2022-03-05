PlayStation 2 turns 22! Remember 10 great console games

The PlayStation 2 is one of the most important consoles in the gaming industry. Released on March 4, 2000 in Japan, it sold 155 million units worldwide and became the most successful video game in history. Released in the sixth generation, it was a direct competitor to Microsoft’s Xbox, Nintendo’s GameCube and Sega’s Dreamcast, but it beat its opponents handily. Despite being released late in Brazil, it won the hearts of the Brazilian public, marking the childhood and adolescence of many.

















The console had a long lifespan of 13 years and was only officially retired in 2012, very close to the announcement of the PlayStation 4. With over 4,000 games released during its lifetime and with many franchises that would go on to become Sony’s absolute successes. until today, let’s remember 10 great titles that made the console become a true legend. Due to the large number of successes, we will also make honorable mentions of games that could not fail to be remembered in a special list about the console.

10. Tekken 5

Tekken is one of the greatest fighting series of all time. The third game made a tremendous impact on the first PlayStation and became a favorite of many gamers. When the franchise debuted on PlayStation 2 with Tekken 4, fans were happy but felt something was missing. And that’s exactly what Tekken 5 did to win the public’s favor: it delivered sharp gameplay, a more than complete cast and an introduction that brought one of the best stories in the saga. If you frequented the Lan Houses of the time, you must surely remember the crowd having high confrontations.

9. Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening

Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening is considered one of the favorite action games of many players and the best title in the franchise. The story makes the bold decision to go back in time and bring in a young Dante still discovering his powers. As it couldn’t be missing, it also brings his brother and eternal rival Vergil. In terms of gameplay, the title brought several options, new weapons and mind-blowing sequences, in addition to memorable boss battles. The challenge made the experience even more addictive and rewarding.

8. Tony Hawks Underground 2

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 is the perfect example of what a sequel needs to be. It was better than its predecessor in every way: superior graphics, level editor, robust customization options for your characters, and options to improve trick sequences. In addition, the title featured a story mode with creative and memorable goals that made the experience fun and highly addictive.

7. Final Fantasy X

Final Fantasy X easily enters the top 3 games in the franchise for many fans. The mighty PlayStation 2 helped make Square Enix’s incredible story a reality with stunning graphics set in the land of Spira and its inhabitants. The gameplay, despite replacing the active system for the traditional turn-based battle, brought greater depth by allowing players to customize the character’s class, in addition to the epic battles. The cinematics became one of the most played videos in AMV (Anime Music Video) on YouTube, mainly driven by the sound of Linkin Park.

6. God Of War 2

Although the debut game was a success, it was God of War 2 that cemented the franchise as one of Sony’s biggest. The work was a true super production where the Spartan warrior Kratos sought revenge against the mighty gods of Olympus. The title was packed with memorable boss battles, breathtaking action, creative puzzles and a high-quality soundtrack. Not only is it one of the best PlayStation 2 titles, it’s also one of the best in all of history.

5. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock is the most remembered in the franchise for the selection of songs that would make anyone head bang, ranging from Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane”, Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to The Jungle”, “Rock and Roll All Nite” by Kiss and “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper. In addition, the title featured famous rock figures such as talented guitarists Tom Morello and Slash, as well as singer Bret Michaels. All this added to the insane duels made the title yield a huge amount of hours of fun.

4. Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 was a huge milestone not only for the franchise, but for the entire gaming industry. With Capcom looking for new ways to push the series forward, the over-the-shoulder perspective and abandonment of fixed-camera tank controls was born. The change was so successful that thousands of titles that came later were inspired by the novelty. In addition, the plot departed from the traditional zombies and took the player with agent Leon S. Kennedy on a mission in a macabre village in the Spanish countryside to rescue the president’s daughter. With lots of action, charismatic characters and epic moments, the title is considered one of the best in the series.

3. Shadow Of The Colossus

Shadow Of The Colossus is the perfect definition of how a game can be considered a work of art. The lonely world took the player to battle against the mighty legendary colossus in epic and intense confrontations to save his beloved from a tragic fate The art direction further contributed to the immersion in a personal and dramatic adventure with one of the saddest endings in history.

2. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is considered by many to be the high point of the franchise and it’s no accident. After numerous complaints from the protagonist Raiden of the previous title, Hideo Kojima decided to opt for a bold and complex narrative. The refined gameplay with a focus on stealth and deep mechanics that involved elements of survival make the title one of the most incredible experiences of all time. When you remember the game came out in 2004, it is completely ahead of its time.

1. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

After impressing players with its amazing open world in Grand Theft Auto III, Rockstar decided to outdo itself by releasing San Andreas. In addition to the setting in the 90s in the fictional city inspired by Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas, it brought an engaging story with gang wars, drugs and corrupt cops messing with the franchise’s most charismatic character, CJ. San Andreas crowned Rockstar as one of the most creative and daring developers in the industry. To this day, the title is worth playing because it has aged so well. Its success is also shown in the numbers: over 27.5 million copies sold worldwide and the most successful PlayStation 2 title to date.

What are your favorite PlayStation 2 games? Tell us!

