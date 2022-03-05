PlayStation 2 turns 22 this Friday (4); remember the main games

Launched in Japan on March 4, 2000, the PlayStation 2 is completing, this Friday (4), 22 years of life. The console is considered one of Sony’s biggest successes, as it surpassed the company’s expectations and became the best-selling video game of all time. And to commemorate this date, we have separated some of the five main franchises of this success, which left a vast legacy of unforgettable games and is still loved by fans today. Check it out below!

Congratulations PS2! PlayStation 2 turns 22 this Friday (4); remember main games. Image: Interneteable/Shutterstock

Sixth-generation console, the PS2 had almost 4,000 games released during its trajectory and competed directly with Sega’s Dreamcast, Nintendo’s GameCube and Microsoft’s Xbox. Undisputed success also in Brazil, the device was launched here in mid-2002, but officially only in 2009 – at this time, its successor, the PS3, was also on the market.

publicity

The PS2 stopped being manufactured in Japan after 13 years of its launch, on December 30, 2012 – the date close to the announcement of the arrival of the PS4. In early 2013, Sony also ended production in the rest of the world.

Read more!

Check out some of the main PS2 franchises below:

Grand Theft Auto 3 (GTA) – possible PS2 flagship and later gaining two more sequels: GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. The game revolutionized the realm of open play and the franchise became synonymous when it came to PS2;

God of War – can be considered the vice among the highlights of the PS2. The franchise understood itself until the PS4 and challenged players with its graphics and theme. Popular even today, the game has a new version to be released later this year: God of War Ragnarok, which will be available for PS4 and PS5.

resident Evil 4 – originally released for Nintendo, when it arrived on PS2 it caused, of course, an uproar, and it didn’t take long to become one of the darlings of gamers. The title gained prominence for renewing the franchise with a third-person camera, which added to the PS2 technology at the time, brought a sense of immersion.

Final Fantasy X – when it made its PS2 debut in 2001, Final Fantasy was already one of the most established RPG titles on the market. Upon landing on Sony’s console, it made combat in the game more accessible and with very flashy visuals. The game even got a PS2-only sequel in 2003.

Gran Turismo 4 – second most popular title in the franchise and Sony’s original, Gran Turismo 4 was released in 2004 and gained space by the graphic designer of quality image and sound, something that was beyond expectations for the time. By the way, by coincidence or not, this Friday (4th) Gran Turismo 7, the eighth title in the main line of the series, hits the market.

The last game released for PlayStation 2 was Pro Evolution Soccer 2014 on November 8, 2013. The PS2 is the only 6th generation video game that had games released until the 2010s.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!