Putin hardens tone, but sanctions take effect in Russia – 03/04/2022

As Russian troops advance into Ukrainian territory, facing fierce resistance from local military and civilians, Western sanctions on Russia begin to take effect, increasing pressure on the Kremlin.

As much as Russian President Vladimir Putin insists that the invasion of Ukraine is proceeding according to plan, noting that “all the established targets are being reached”, the domestic economy of his country is undergoing an accelerated deterioration, reaching from ordinary citizens to the influential oligarchs linked to their government.

The ruble – the Russian currency – has lost about a third of its value in recent days, and is quoted at R$0.04. The Russian Stock Exchange is now in its third day closed for operations with shares and derivatives, after the sudden devaluation of the assets listed there in the first days of conflict.

In addition, the Central Bank of Russia raised, on February 28, its basic interest rate – equivalent to the Brazilian Selic – from 9.5% to 20% per year, a movement that was not enough to stop the ruble’s devaluation, which continues to fall due to the isolation of the Russian economy from the rest of the planet.

Now, in addition to the war that has proved to be protracted and costly, Putin has to deal with the discontent of a significant part of the Russian population, which is seeing its purchasing power shrink and suffering from a shortage of foreign goods and services.

It is also important to keep in mind that, despite its status as a global power, assured mainly by its military might and its gigantic nuclear arsenal, Russia has a relatively small economy that is highly dependent on the export of natural gas and oil, which makes make this crisis very painful for ordinary citizens.

With about 146 million inhabitants and a territorial extension of 17 million square kilometers (which is equivalent to twice the Brazilian territory), Russia has the 12th largest economy on the planet, smaller than that of South Korea, which has 51 million inhabitants and about 100 thousand square kilometers – about half the size of the state of Paraná.

To sustain the war, which had been planned for a long time, the Russian government reduced its debt to 18% of GDP, while accumulating the equivalent of US$ 700 billion in international reserves, in currency and gold.

However, with more and more sanctions being imposed on the country and in the face of a concerted effort by the West to isolate the Russian economy, the invasion of the neighboring country could cost more than Putin expected.

