Putin has a huge advantage in small and tactical nuclear weapons; read analysis – International

The Russian President, Vladimir Putinhas been brandishing the capability of its nuclear arsenal with such conviction that not even a piece of propaganda – a Russian TV broadcast showing its leader, for example, directing a mobile ICBM launcher across Red Square – would be less subtle than the speech current.

before starting the invasion of ukraine, Putin personally supervised a Russian nuclear exercise. Last Sunday, he put his nuclear forces on high alert. In case anyone still doesn’t get the message, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov promised on Wednesday that if World War 3 comes, it will be a nuclear conflict.

But a nuclear conflict will not necessarily be the 3rd World War – and that can be an advantage for the Russians. If Putin takes this route, he is more likely to authorize the limited use of smaller, “non-strategic” nuclear weapons. And while they can’t end the world, they are capable of ending a battle – or even a war – by wiping out an armored division’s 160 tanks, for example. Russia could be encouraged to take this step because it has more tactical nuclear weapons than all its rivals, including the United States.

This imbalance deserves immediate American attention. Russia has a modest lead over the U.S in strategic long-range nuclear warheads regulated by the 2010 New Start treaty – 1,456 versus 1,357 for high-load weapons. But when it comes to unregulated, shorter-range, lower-payload tactical nuclear weapons, according to a 2021 Congressional Research Service report, the difference is stark: Americans only have 230 reported units, with 100 of them deployed. in aircraft in Europe, against 2 thousand Russian units.

Four years ago, the Trump administration’s Nuclear Posture Review raised the prospect that, in a conflict close to Russia’s borders, Moscow could “rely on limited nuclear-first-use, or actual-first-use threats, to coerce us, our allies into and partners to end a conflict on terms favorable to Russia.”

While Russia may lose a conventional war with nato – and all sides would lose in an all-out nuclear war – the thinking continues: Moscow’s use of one or more non-strategic nuclear weapons against military targets would drive the conflict into a realm Russia is equipped to dominate.

Wouldn’t Russia be deterred from crossing that line into Europe by the prospect of mutually assured destruction? Perhaps, but the notion that Washington would escalate to strategic nuclear weapons in the absence of an imminent threat to the homeland “is too extreme to be convincing and therefore unlikely to work,” wrote conservative strategist and deterrent Elbridge Colby in Foreign Affairs magazine in 2018. In his article, he argued that if Russia were to cross the nuclear threshold with a low-yield weapon against a NATO state, the United States would need to “respond in kind or risk defeat.”

However, Russia’s non-strategic nuclear weapons are not only more numerous but also more versatile than those of the United States, many of which can only be launched from the air (making their credibility partially dependent on Western air superiority). Russia is building an arsenal that includes not only surface-to-ground missiles but also “anti-ship and anti-submarine missiles, torpedoes and depth charges,” according to the testimony of the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency to Congress in 2019. Last week, Russia fired conventionally armed Iskander missiles, which can also be armed with nuclear warheads, into Ukraine from Belarus.

The Biden administration is contemplating policies that could extend Russia’s non-strategic nuclear advantage. The Interim National Security Strategic Guidance pledged last March to “reduce the role of nuclear weapons in our national security strategy.” Some members of Congress and US allies fear that the Pentagon will adopt a “declaratory policy” that limits the circumstances in which the United States reserves the right to use nuclear weapons. Politico reported in January that Nuclear Posture Review may also look to retire the W76-2, a low-yield nuclear weapon that was first deployed in 2019 on an American submarine and is intended to be a partial response to Russia’s non-strategic force.

The war in Ukraine could be an opportunity for a handful of stubborn Biden administration strategists to prevail against gun control idealists, who believe that, given the destructiveness of these weapons, a quantitative advantage offers little practical advantage. But nuclear deterrence is about perception and will. Gun control advocates have long maintained that US disarmament would be met with Russian reciprocity, but that faith is seriously undermined by nuclear threats from Moscow amid the fighting in Ukraine.

Western technological prowess and financial wizardry are building a virtual blockade around the Kremlin without the direct threat of military force. But the real world is ultimately the strategic backdrop for this and all armed conflicts, and the tools of the information revolution cannot enhance nuclear deterrence. Putin knows this. To deflate the Kremlin’s threats, the United States will need the weapons necessary to make Putin worry that even on a “limited” nuclear battlefield, he would lose.