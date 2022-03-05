Putin imposes condition for dialogue with Ukraine: accept all Russian demands

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday that a peace dialogue with Ukraine would only be possible if “all Russian demands” were accepted.

“Russia is open to dialogue with the Ukrainian side, as well as with all those who want peace in Ukraine. But on condition that all Russian demands are met,” the Kremlin said in a report on the call, which took place “at the initiative of Germany”.

Demands include Ukraine’s neutral, non-nuclear status, its “denazification”, recognition of Crimea as part of Russia and the “sovereignty” of separatists in eastern Ukraine’s territories.

According to the Kremlin, Putin said he hoped “the representatives of Kiev will take a reasonable and constructive position in the third round of negotiations.”

The next meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations is scheduled for the weekend, according to one of the Kiev negotiators.

The Russian president denied that Russian troops bombed Kiev and other cities in Ukraine and called these accusations “gross falsehoods”.

“The information about the alleged bombing of Kiev and other major cities is gross and propagandistic falsehoods,” the president said.

(With information from AFP)