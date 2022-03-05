Putin only agrees to talk to Zelensky if all Russia’s demands are accepted, says Kremlin

During a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President said he is open to dialogue with the Ukrainian side.

ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP Putin denied the bombing in Kiev and other Ukrainian cities.



The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, held this Friday, 4th, a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. During the dialogue, Putin informed that he only accepts to talk to Volodymyr Zelensky if all of Russia’s demands are accepted. “Russia is open to dialogue with the Ukrainian side, as well as with all those who want peace in Ukraine. But on condition that all Russian demands are met,” the Kremlin said in a report on the call, which took place at the initiative of Germany. On Thursday, March 3, during a press conference, Zelensky had said that he ‘needed to talk to Putin’, as that would be the only way to stop the war. At the time, he also said he was open to addressing any issues.

Putin also spoke about the bombing in Kiev and other Ukrainian cities. He called them false accusations and said that “information about the alleged bombing of Kiev and other major cities is gross and propagandistic falsehoods,” the Kremlin said in a statement. Russia and Ukraine have already held two rounds of negotiations. In the first, no agreement was signed, in the second, which took place on Thursday, the sides agreed to carry out humanitarian corridors to safely evacuate civilians. A third meeting has been scheduled, however, a date has not yet been set. According to Ukraine’s presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak, the third round could take place over the weekend, however, he was not sure.