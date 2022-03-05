Putin says sanctions against Russia are ‘attempted war’

Russian President said that the proposals are on the table and said that the country hopes for a solution to the conflict.

Ramil SITDIKOV / SPUTNIK / AFP



the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said this Saturday, 5, that economic sanctions against the country are indicative of an attempt at war. “muchThese things that are happening are ways to create a bigger conflict against Russia. These sanctions are indicative of an attempt at war. This is a threat not only to us, but to everyone,” she declared. The president also said that Russia “has tried to do everything to establish the path of peace” and is making attempts at negotiation. “THEs our proposals are on the table. The negotiating group is active and we are waiting for a solution,” Putin said. “If If we are to continue as we are, Ukraine is jeopardizing its own future, its own government,” he added. The president also commented on the partial ceasefire in the city of Mariupol. The prefecture accused Russian troops of not respecting the measure and postponed the withdrawal of civilians. Putin, however, claims that the Ukrainians are closing the residents’ exit. “Me called from the Kiev government and asked for a corridor for the civilians to exit. We immediately shut down activities, only they’re not letting anyone out. They are closing the exit of civilians, but it is logical that it is the neo-Nazis who are doing this”, he stressed.