Russia adopts package of laws to control effects of sanctions in other countries | Economy

The Russian parliament on Friday adopted a package of laws aimed at countering the effects of sanctions on the country’s economy.

The measures intend “increase the stability of the Russian economy and protect citizens from sanctions”.

Western countries have taken unprecedented measures against Russia, causing a precipitous fall in the ruble and a massive flight of foreign companies doing business in Russia, among other effects.

The laws announced this Friday, give the government the ability to raise pensions and the minimum wage, “if necessary”. Also include the possibility of a moratorium on inspections of small and medium-sized companies in 2022, and until 2024 for IT companies.

the package of laws incorporates a simplified system for purchasing certain drugswhose list has been expanded.

Another measure is a simplified procedure for ‘buyback’that is, the purchase of its own shares by a company. As the share price of Russian companies has dropped sharply in recent days, this would allow companies to buy them at a low price.

The law suspends payment of debts to citizens and small and medium-sized companies in 2022a measure that had already been applied at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lastly, plans to extend a capital amnesty that has been in place for several years and that allows Russians to repatriate property and capital from abroad without being subject to fines or legal proceedings.

When asked about the matter at the daily press conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared that the Russian economy “is in an aggressive environment”.