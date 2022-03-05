Russia announces ceasefire, but Mariupol delays civilian withdrawal

After Russia announced a partial five-hour ceasefire, the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol postponed the evacuation of civilians for “security reasons”. Mariupol says Russia continues to bomb the city and surroundings.

In a statement, the city reaffirmed that Russia is not respecting the ceasefire. “We urge all Mariupol residents to disperse and go to shelter. More information about the evacuation will be released soon.”

For two days now, central-level leaders have been negotiating with Russia to make it possible to safely evacuate residents of Mariupol. But unfortunately, when we were ready, the bombing began along the humanitarian corridor.

Announcement from the Municipality of Mariupol

In an announcement this morning, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the opening of humanitarian corridors in the cities of Mariupol and volnovakha from 10 am (5 am in Brasília time).

Humanitarian corridors are areas considered safe, through which civilians can escape. Russia said the bombing would be stopped so that civilians could leave the cities.

Today, March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, the side Russian declares a ceasefire regime and opens humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave Mariupol and volnovakha. Humanitarian corridors and exit routes have been agreed with the Ukrainian side.

Communiqué from the Russian Ministry of Defense

In Mariupol, the operation to evacuate civilians was scheduled to start at 11 am (6 am GMT), but at 10:55 am, the ceasefire was confirmed only in the Donetsk region.

There are still fighting along the defined path, in the region of Zaporozhye, which would be the fate of civilians.

Mariupol is surrounded by Russian troops

The city of Mariupol is without electricity, food, water, gas and transport. An employee of the NGO Doctors Without Borders, a refugee in Mariupol with his family, reported that he is collecting “snow and rainwater” to replace the water. Distribution locations experience long queues.

We also wanted to get the ‘social’ bread [distribuído pelas autoridades locais], but the timing and distribution points were unclear. According to the population, many warehouses were destroyed by the missiles and what was left was taken by the most needy people.

Doctors Without Borders NGO employee reports difficulties in Mariupol

There are reports that Russia is destroying civilian infrastructure and residential neighborhoods. Yesterday, the mayor of Mariupol, Vadim Boichenko, said that the city of 450,000 inhabitants is under a blockade by the Russian military.

The Moscow army and separatists have announced that the city is under siege. The information was confirmed today by a report from the UK Ministry of Defense.

Control of Mariupol is strategic for Russia because it would ensure territorial continuity between the Crimean peninsula and the breakaway cities Donetsk and Lugansk, in the Donbass region.

Mariupol mayor called for humanitarian corridor

yesterday, the Mayor in Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, called for the opening of a humanitarian corridor after another day of “relentless attacks” by Russian troops.

After Russia’s ceasefire announcement, he told residents that “there is no choice but to leave”.

“Dear residents of Mariupol, from today begins the evacuation of the civilian population in the city. NoIt’s not an easy decision, but, as I’ve always said, Mariupol they are not streets and houses. Mariupol are its inhabitants, are you and me. Our main task has always been and to be continued being to protect people”. In the conditions our city is in, constantly under relentless fire from the occupiers, there is no other solution but to allow the residents, that is, you and I, to let Mariupol with safety.

statement from the mayor of Mariupol, Vadim boychenko

Humanitarian corridor was negotiated at 2nd meeting

On Thursday, officials from Russia and Ukraine met for a second time and agreed to set up an escape corridor for civilians. The first meeting ended with no agreement.

“The parties reached an understanding on the joint creation of humanitarian corridors with a temporary ceasefire,” said Ukraine’s presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak.

The strategy has been used in recent conflicts, but there is no consensus – in Syria, in 2016, international organizations, the UN (United Nations) and the United States warned that the withdrawal of the population from certain regions could make them more vulnerable.

In the case of Ukraine, leaving areas empty could facilitate Russian troop deployment and military occupation.

*With information from AFP