Russia approves up to 15 years in prison for calling action in Ukraine a war or invasion | National Journal

At Russiait is forbidden to refer to events in the Ukraine like a war. This Friday (4), this became a crime, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. the government of Vladimir Putin imposes a harsh regime of censorship on the press and social networks on Russians; and lies to the population without any shame to justify the attack on Ukraine.

Something got lost in the translation. Kremlin-controlled TVs claim that Ukraine is responsible for bombing its own cities. Russia’s attacks are “precision” and only against military infrastructure.

When something goes wrong, the press explains with charts and analysts swearing together that there are no Russian troops in the missile’s trajectory. Or else it’s the Ukrainian military’s fault, which uses civilians as “human shields”. Those who pull the trigger say there was nothing they could do: “The attack was inevitable. The mission is to remove dangerous nationalists from power.”

If the population did not understand the official narrative, the Kremlin draws it. A video shown in a class for Russian children explained the war like this: the boy Misha, from Ukraine, and the boy Vânia, from Russia, were friends. The Ukrainian changed rooms and began to hear new friends saying that Russia was bad. Misha then started hitting the little Russians. Great Russia went to protect these little Russians. And so it goes.

The winner of Nobel Prize of Peace is the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta. Dmitry Muratov claimed that he had to take reports of the invasion off the air. The reason is censorship. The Russian parliament approved this sixth sentence of 15 years in prison for those who treat the war as war or invasion..

THE BBC announced that it would temporarily suspend the work of all her journalists at Russia. The British network explained that the new law could arrest anyone who is spreading news that the Kremlin deems false about the war in China. Ukraine. The BBC’s director general stated that this legislation appears to criminalize journalism.

Russia calls the aggression against Ukraine a “special military operation”, an offensive to “denazify” Ukraine because a “genocide is taking place”.

Germany’s prime minister said in Moscow that this word is wrong; this is not happening in Ukraine. The French president said on Thursday (3) in a phone call with Putin that it is delusional to talk about a neo-Nazi government in Ukraine.

The far-right Ukrainian nationalist party, Svoboda, won just 1.6% of the vote in the 2019 presidential election. Volodymyr Zelensky, the winner, is even Jewish.

But the Kremlin closes in on other versions. Putin ordered this Friday (4) blocked access to the Facebook and to twitter. The government said it was a response to what it called social media discrimination against Russian TV and channel accounts. Facebook had restricted RT and Sputnik, which the European Union accuses of spreading disinformation.

In addition, the Russian government has already barred more than 400 NGOs. The law determines that those who receive donations abroad must display in all publications the label “work produced by a foreign agent”.

The oldest human rights NGO in Russia has been ordered to close. One of the activists said one of the main motivations for the lawsuit was Memorial’s criticism of Alexei Navalny’s arrest.

President Vladimir Putin’s main adversary is in prison. Navalny faces charges of up to 15 years in prison. Amnesty International was one of the NGOs that called the process “a farce”. Other opposition politicians were also arrested or silenced.

Vladimir Putin made room for another 10 years in power. The population had to approve the extension of the presidential term in a referendum. It was yes or no to over 200 amendments to the Constitution.

One of the articles cites “faith in God” as a pillar of Russia, weakening the separation between state and religion. Another defines marriage as the union between “a man and a woman.”

The ideological reform shared space with popular measures, such as the correction of the minimum wage and pensions above inflation.

There is an English term known as “whataboutism”. It’s when someone in a debate tries to discredit the other’s opinion by changing the focus of the subject. The person cannot rebut the argument, but accuses the other of hypocrisy, bringing up a topic that has nothing to do with the topic under discussion.

A clear example was on Thursday (3) at a press conference with a spokeswoman for the Kremlin. The reporter for the British network Sky News asked live if Russian troops aim badly or if Russia is lying to the population.

The representative of Russia replied that the British empire is the one who invaded countries and killed civilians. This is in the history books, but it has nothing to do with the war in Ukraine.

Facts are indisputable: Russia spent months denying an invasion, spoke of Western hysteria or “Russophobia”. He even warned that he had withdrawn the troops. Russian diplomacy also stated that the negotiation possibilities were far from exhausted. But ten days later, he invaded Ukraine. Russia later promised that it would not occupy Ukrainian territory.