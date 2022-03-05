Russia blocks access to BBC, Facebook and other media







Facebook logo REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The communications watchdog of the Russia said this Friday, the 4th, that blocked access to several websites of foreign news organizations for disclosing what he considered “false information” about the invasion in ukraine. The vehicle list includes BBC, Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Deutsche Welleamong others.

THE Meta Platforms Incholder of Facebookwas also restricted for “discrimination against Russia”.

“Access was restricted to a number of foreign information sources,” said the watchdog, known as Roskomnadzorin a statement, according to the Reuters. “The reason for restricting access to these sources of information on the territory of the Russian Federation was the deliberate and systematic circulation of materials containing false information.”

Regarding Facebook, Roskomnadzor accused the platform of restricting access to Russian media. The statement informs that 26 cases of discrimination against the country’s press have been identified since October 2020. Facebook has not yet commented.

already the BBC said in response that “access to accurate and independent information is a fundamental human right” and that millions of Russians trust the channel’s news.

Earlier this week, the British broadcaster said viewership for the BBC’s Russian-language news site had more than tripled its weekly average for the year, and that its Russian-language live page covering the invasion was the most visited site across the service. non-English BBC worldwide with 5.3 million views.

“It is often said that the truth is the first casualty of war. In a conflict where disinformation and propaganda are rife, there is a clear need for factual and independent news that people can trust,” said the director general. BBC’s Tim Davie in a statement on Thursday. “We will continue to give the Russian people access to the truth in whatever way we can.”

Peter Limbourg, Director General of Deutsche Welle from Germany, issued a public letter on Friday to the Russian public. “The situation for free journalism in your country is getting more difficult every day,” he said. “DW’s Russian programming has a long tradition. We always try to portray a complete picture of Russia.” Limbourg called on people in Russia to “use internet blocking bypass tools to access the channels”.

The European Union this week banned Russian state media RT and Sputnik. YouTube, TikTok and Facebook’s parent company Meta have also blocked access to RT content on their platforms in Europe. The production company behind RT America said this week that it will also close shop and lay off employees, signaling a possible end to the Kremlin-funded media outlet aimed at US audiences.

Russian newspaper deletes content to avoid sanctions

The independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, whose editor-in-chief is the most recent Nobel Peace Prize winner, announced on Friday the exclusion of some of his publications on the war in Ukraine to avoid sanctions from the Russian government. “The law sanctioning ‘fake news’ about the Russian armed forces has come into force (…) and we are forced to delete various content. But we have decided to continue working,” the newspaper announced.

Led by Dmitri Muratov, the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Novaya Gazeta has been around since 1993 and is seen as “an important source of information on objectionable aspects of Russian society that are rarely mentioned by other media”, according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. On Thursday, Muratov called for a ceasefire to the war in Ukraine and spoke of a “real threat” of nuclear war.

















* With information from EFE, Reuters and Washington Post