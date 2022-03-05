Russia blocks people’s access to Facebook: “Avoid violations”

The blockade, according to the country, serves to “avoid violations of the key principles of the free flow of information and Russian users’ unrestricted access to Russian media on foreign internet platforms” – (credit: Chris DELMAS / AFP – AFP / Michael Cizek)

The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Communications of Russia, Roskomnadzor, announced, this Friday (4/3), the blocking of the Facebook network, from Meta, in the country. In an official statement, the regulatory agency says that Mark Zuckerberg’s platform took actions that violated “key principles of the free flow of information”.

The Russians claim that since October 2020, the platform has committed “26 cases of discrimination against Russian media”, an attitude that, according to the agency, has worsened in recent days. Media accounts TV Zvezda, RIA Novosti, Sputnik, Russia Today, Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru were restricted in the country by Meta.

The agency says the restrictions are prohibited by federal law, which provides for sanctions “on measures to influence persons involved in violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms, and of rights and freedoms of citizens of the Russian Federation.

The blockade, according to the country, serves “to prevent violations of the key principles of the free flow of information and unrestricted access by Russian users to Russian media on foreign internet platforms.”

what does facebook say

Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, lamented the lockdown and said the company will continue “to do everything we can” to restore services. He also said the restriction could “soon” allow “millions of Russians to be cut off from reliable information”.

“Soon, millions of Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends, and silenced from speaking. express themselves confidently and organize themselves for action”, he declared in a public note.

Independent agency accuses Russia of limiting ‘the truth’ to Russian users

The independent news agency Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) denounced, on the international website it maintains, the blockade to Facebook (in addition to the vehicle’s Russian website). The agency said the move was part of a series of restrictions imposed by Putin’s government to limit Russians’ access to “true” information.

“Putin is feeding the Russians a constant diet of lies about the scope and costs of the war in Ukraine,” declared RFE/RL President Jamie Fly. “They deserve the truth and we will continue to provide them with factual information about their government’s actions and the consequences they must now suffer,” he added.

The outlet says it has been working to publish the news “in other media”, as the agency’s website has also been blocked to Russians. In contact with other independent journalistic initiatives, the RFE/RL found that the blockade also hit them.

The impediment, according to the agency, “was done as a form of threat.” “The editorial offices of the Russian service of RFE/RL received six notifications from Roskomnadzor (Russian regulatory agency) at the end of March 2, in which the Russian media monitoring agency threatened to block the service’s website amid continued coverage of the conflict in Ukraine,” they stated.

“The regulator said the materials ‘deliberately provided false and socially significant information about Russia’s alleged attack on Ukraine’s territory’ in ways that could ‘create panic among the people,'” they added.

THE RFE/RL also revealed that Twitter and the Apple and Google app stores, as well as the BBC’s Russian websites were taken down during the night of Thursday (3/3) and Friday (4/3).

