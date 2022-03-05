Russia criminalizes Ukraine war coverage, bans BBC, Twitter and Facebook

the parliament of Russia approved this Friday, 04, laws that punish the publication of false information about the Russian Armed Forces, in a movement that, in practice, criminalizes the coverage of the Ukraine war in the press and on social media. The law takes effect on Saturday and makes it a crime to call war a war instead of a “special military operation.” The penalty ranges from 1 to 15 years in prison.

As a consequence of the bill, the service of BBC in Moscow and the newspaper Novaya Gazeta – by Nobel laureate Dmitri Muratov – and the German channel Deutsche Welle were blocked by Russia’s communications watchdog. The same happened with the Facebook it’s the twitter.

Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the House and an ally of Putin, said liars and those who discredited our armed forces would face very harsh punishment. It remains unclear how journalists working as correspondents within Russia will be treated, but at least one deputy said they should respond to the same law.

The text of the decree is vague and offers few details of what may constitute an infraction. The law also criminalizes the dissemination of false information, in a move that should target Putin opponents.

press censorship

“Access was restricted to a number of foreign information sources,” said the watchdog, known as Roskomnadzorin a statement, according to the Reuters. “The reason for restricting access to these sources of information on the territory of the Russian Federation was the deliberate and systematic circulation of materials containing false information.”

Regarding Facebook, Roskomnadzor accused the platform of restricting access to Russian media. The statement informs that 26 cases of discrimination against the country’s press have been identified since October 2020. Facebook has not yet commented.

already the BBC said in response that “access to accurate and independent information is a fundamental human right” and that millions of Russians trust the channel’s news.

Earlier this week, the British broadcaster said viewership for the BBC’s Russian-language news site had more than tripled its weekly average for the year, and that its Russian-language live page covering the invasion was the most visited site across the service. non-English BBC worldwide with 5.3 million views.

“It is often said that the truth is the first casualty of war. In a conflict where disinformation and propaganda abound, there is a clear need for factual, independent news that people can trust,” BBC Director-General Tim Davie said in a statement on Thursday. “We will continue to give the Russian people access to the truth in whatever way we can.”

BBC response to blocking of BBC Russian website pic.twitter.com/bauOei7nqU — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) March 4, 2022

Peter Limbourg, Director General of Deutsche Welle gives Germany, issued a public letter on Friday to the Russian public. “The situation for free journalism in your country is getting more difficult every day,” he said. “DW’s Russian programming has a long tradition. We always seek to portray a complete picture of Russia.” Limbourg called on people in Russia to “use internet blocking bypass tools to access the channels”.

THE European Union banned Russian state media RT and Sputnik this week. YouTube, TikTok and Facebook’s parent company Meta have also blocked access to RT content on their platforms in Europe. The production company behind RT America said this week that it will also close shop and lay off employees, signaling a possible end to the Kremlin-funded media outlet aimed at US audiences.

Russian newspaper deletes content to avoid sanctions

The independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, whose editor-in-chief is the most recent Nobel Peace Prize laureate, on Friday announced the exclusion of some of its publications on the war in Ukraine to avoid sanctions from the Russian government. “The law sanctioning ‘fake news’ about the Russian armed forces has come into force (…) and we are forced to delete various content. But we have decided to continue working,” the newspaper announced.

Led by Dmitri Muratov, the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Novaya Gazeta has been around since 1993 and is seen as “an important source of information on objectionable aspects of Russian society that are rarely mentioned by other media”, according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. On thursday, Muratov called for a ceasefire to the war in Ukraine and spoke of a “real threat” of nuclear war. /With information from EFE, REUTERS and WASHINGTON POST