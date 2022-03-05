Russia is on the brink of a collapse similar, or even worse, to the 1998 crisis

JPMorgan economists told clients in a report released on Friday that they expect a 7% contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) this year in Russia and that the country is on track for an economic collapse that will rival or even overshadow the size of the 1998 crisis. .

days after the president Vladimir Putin ordering troops to enter Ukraine, economists are starting to publish forecasts for what is now the world’s 11th-largest economy, though they warn that the outlook is subject to revision.

On March 1, the French Minister of Finance, Bruno Le Mairestated, in an interview with France Info, that the sanctions imposed Against the Russia they go “to collapse” the country’s economy.

“Sanctions are extremely effective. We are going to wage an all-out economic and financial war against Russia. We are going to cause the Russian economy to collapse.”, he said.

Earlier, as we have shown, theEuropean Union authorities are considering limiting Russia’s influence and the country’s access to funding from the International Monetary Fund, according to Reuters.

If such measures are confirmed, the pressure on the Russian economy would increase, with the potential for deepen Moscow’s isolation.