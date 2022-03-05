Russia says it won’t occupy Ukraine and will let people decide the future – News

Geneva, March 4 (EFE) – Russia has no intention of occupying Ukraine and its troops will withdraw when they achieve their objective in the country, where the people will be able to decide on their future, the Russian ambassador at headquarters said on Friday. of the United Nations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov.”Our objective is the denazification of the regime and the demilitarization of Ukraine, so that we have guarantees that there will be no threats from Ukraine against Russia,” said the Russian representative at a press conference with international correspondents. “We are not going to occupy Ukraine, and it will be the Ukrainian people who will decide on their political future,” added the diplomat. EFEis/vnm
Russia has no intention of occupying Ukraine, and its troops will withdraw when they complete their objective in the country, where the people can decide on their future, said Gennady Gatilov, Russian ambassador to the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, on Friday. thursday (4).
“Our objective is to obtain the denazification of the regime and the demilitarization of Ukraine, so that we have guarantees that there will be no threats from Ukraine against Russia,” the Russian representative said at a press conference with international correspondents.
“We are not going to occupy Ukraine, and it will be the Ukrainian people who will decide on their political future,” added the diplomat.