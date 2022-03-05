Russia says it won’t occupy Ukraine and will let people decide the future – News

Russia has no intention of occupying Ukraine, and its troops will withdraw when they complete their objective in the country, where the people can decide on their future, said Gennady Gatilov, Russian ambassador to the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, on Friday. thursday (4).

“Our objective is to obtain the denazification of the regime and the demilitarization of Ukraine, so that we have guarantees that there will be no threats from Ukraine against Russia,” the Russian representative said at a press conference with international correspondents.

“We are not going to occupy Ukraine, and it will be the Ukrainian people who will decide on their political future,” added the diplomat.



























