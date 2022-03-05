Russia stops sending rocket engines to the US

Earlier this week, Roscosmos director Dmitry Rogozin denied allegations that the Russian space agency had “lost control” of its satellites, stressing that any cyberattack against the country’s satellites is a “casus belli”, a act of war.

The decision to cancel the shipment of rocket engines to the United States is in retaliation for its sanctions against Russia due to the situation in Ukraine, justified Rogozin in a statement on Thursday (3).

“Not only are we refusing to supply these engines [modelo RD-180], but we are also refusing to service the remaining engines. We are talking about 24 more engines”, explained the director of the Russian space agency.

Since the mid-1990s, 122 RD-180 engines have been shipped to the United States and 98 have been used in Atlas space rockets.

The director also announced that Russia will end cooperation in experiments on the International Space Station with Germany.

“Considering the completely unacceptable actions of our German colleagues, particularly the German Center for Aviation and Cosmonautics, I turned off one of the telescopes at our Spektr-RG space observatory, located at a distance of 1.5 million kilometers from Earth at the point of Lagrangian L2. This is a completely civilian international mission to explore the starry sky,” explained Rogozin, saying that Russia has all the essential resources to conduct the experiments alone.

Rogozin also said that the Russian space program will undergo changes. He explained that the country will focus on developing satellites that are in line with the interests of both Roscosmos and the Russian Defense Ministry.

He stressed that the space agency will ensure that the satellites have a “dual function” due to the “conditions in which our country is now”.

Earlier this week, Dmitry Rogozin denied allegations that the Russian space agency had “lost control” of its satellites, stressing that any cyberattack against the country’s satellites is a “casus belli”, an act of war. The comment was in response to accusations on social media accounts that a group of hackers associated with the Anonymous collective had “shut down” the Roscosmos control center.

SOURCE: SputnikNews