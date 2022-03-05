Russia used cluster bombs in Kharkiv, says HRW

The Russian army allegedly used cluster bombs, which do not distinguish between military and civilian targets, in Kharkiv (eastern Ukraine), which could constitute a war crime, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Friday. .

Russian forces used the weapons “in at least three residential areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on February 28,” the human rights organization said.

HRW claims to have identified the launch of this type of submunition with a Russian-made 9M55K Smerch rocket launcher.

“Kharkiv is under continuous attack from Russian forces, so civilians have to hide in basements to avoid explosions and shrapnel,” said HRW weapons director Steve Goose.

“Using cluster bombs in inhabited areas shows an absolute disregard for people’s lives,” he said.

“Its use, as documented in Kharkiv, could constitute a war crime”, considers the organization.

Cluster bombs contain several dozen small bombs that are spread over a wide perimeter and some of them do not explode upon launch, which can cause them to become landmines.

The 2008 Oslo Convention (which Moscow has not signed) prohibits its use. “Its intense use in areas inhabited by some armies has caused disproportionate humanitarian damage in the countries involved,” says a report by the French Senate.