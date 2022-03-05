Russia used cluster bombs, may have committed war crime, says human rights organization

According to HRW, the Russian army used equipment that does not distinguish between civilian and military targets during attacks on Kharkiv, which could constitute a war crime.

Handout / UKRAINE EMERGENCY MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / AFP At least 10 dead in central Kharkiv bombing, according to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry



the army of Russia would have used cluster bombs during the attacks on the city of Kharkivin the east of Ukraine, which can constitute a war crime. The note was made by Human Rights Watch (HRW) this Friday, the 4th. The equipment does not distinguish between civilian and military targets. According to HRW, Russian forces attacked at least three residential areas in the city on the 28th. The entity says it has identified the release of the type of ammunition. “Kharkiv is under continuous attack from Russian forces, so civilians have to hide in basements to avoid explosions and shrapnel,” said HRW weapons director Steve Goose. “Using cluster bombs in inhabited areas shows an absolute disregard for people’s lives,” the director continued. HRW considers that the use of the equipment “may constitute a war crime”. The equipment contains several dozen small scattering bombs. As some do not explode upon release, they can become land mines and be activated by pedestrians. The 2008 Oslo Convention prohibits the use of the equipment, but Russia has not signed the document.

NEW: Russian forces fired cluster munitions into at least three residential areas of Kharkiv, #Ukraine‘s second largest city, on February 28, 2022. The use of these weapons might constitute a war crime. https://t.co/S7cgZFAifn pic.twitter.com/rMubla6C1a — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) March 4, 2022

*With information from AFP