Russian ambassador says Brazil understands reason for operations in Ukraine

In a conversation with journalists this Friday (4/3), the Russian ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Gennady Gatilov, said that, despite having voted at the UN to punish Russia, Brazil “understands the objectives” of the operation against Ukraine.

Last Wednesday (2/3), Brazil’s ambassador to the UN, Ronaldo Costa Filho, voted in favor of punishing Russia during an extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly, as did 140 other countries – including the United States.

“Brazil continues to urge all actors to de-escalate and renew efforts in favor of a diplomatic agreement negotiated between Ukraine and Russia that contributes to the restoration of security and stability in the region”, defended the Brazilian.

Images show destruction on the 8th day of war in Ukraine:

Refugees arrive in the Hungarian border town of Zahony on a train that came from Ukraine Refugees arrive in the Hungarian border town of Zahony on a train that came from Ukraine Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Two women raise their arms as several agents try to evict them from a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Spain, March 3, 2022 in Madrid, Spain Two women raise their arms as several agents try to evict them from a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Spain, March 3, 2022 in Madrid, SpainRicardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images photo-civilians-build-barricades-in-lviv-ukraine-03032022 Civilians build iron barricades and traps to block armored vehicles and help defend the city amid Russian attacks in Lviv, UkraineAbdullah Tevge/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images photo-1-soldiers-patrol-monument-independence-kiev-ukraine-03032022 Ukrainian soldiers patrol in front of the Independence Monument during Russian attacks in KievAytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images photo-2-soldiers-patrol-monument-independence-kiev-ukraine-03032022 Ukrainian soldiers patrol in front of the Independence Monument during Russian attacks in KievAytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images photo-1-residences-in-kharkiv-after-russian-bombing-ukraine-03032022 A view of the damage done to civilian settlements, following Russian attacks in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 3, 2022Ukraine State Emergency Service/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images photo-ukrainians-waiting-to-cross-border-of-leipziz-03032022 A Ukrainian contractor from Leipzig stands on the Ukrainian-Polish border in Medyka. The man waits for authorization to go through an emergency transport with medicinesKay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images photo-2-residences-in-kharkiv-after-russian-bombing-ukraine-03032022 A view of the damage done to civilian settlements, following Russian attacks, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 3, 2022Ukraine State Emergency Service/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images photo-residential-area-after-russians-attacks-kharkiv-ukraine-03032022 Buildings and structures after Russian attacks in Kharkiv, UkraineUkraine State Emergency Service/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images 0

This Friday, in a conversation with the international press in Geneva, Switzerland, the Russian ambassador said that Brazil “explained its stance” by voting against the country led by Vladimir Putin. In early February, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) paid a visit to Russia, invited by Putin.

“It is up to each country to take positions. But, for us, Brazilians understood the objectives of our operation and the reasons why we do this”, said the ambassador. The information is from the Uol portal.

Gatilov continued: “I don’t think the vote reflects all the nuances of the Brazilian position. It’s not that simple. There are nuances.”

UN General Assembly

The United Nations General Assembly has 193 members and there is no right of veto. Russia and Ukraine are facing a clash over the possible Ukrainian membership of NATO, a military entity led by the United States.

In practice, Moscow sees the possible entry of its neighbor into the organization as a threat to its security. The ties between Russia, Belarus and Ukraine have existed since before the creation of the Soviet Union (1922-1991).

The General Assembly is the main deliberative, political and representative body of the United Nations. Its main function is to discuss international law. It meets annually, between September and December, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

It is the function of the meeting to take action in cases of threat or violation of the peace or act of aggression, in the event that the Security Council is prevented from acting due to the negative vote of a permanent member – this is what happened with Russia’s veto. In such cases, the Assembly may immediately consider the matter and recommend collective measures to maintain or restore international peace and security.