Russian cats banned from the International Feline Federation

The International Feline Federation (FIFe) has decided to ban the russian cats after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a week ago. The decision was a way of trying to discourage other organizations and authorities around the world from continuing the war.

The European Union, the United States, England, Japan, Switzerland and others are joining forces to impose a series of sanctions on Russia, freezing bank assets, blocking exports, among other measures.

Even among societies and corporations that cannot directly affect Russia, Some institutions have mobilized in support of Ukraine. One of the unexpected actions was taken by FIFe, which holds dozens of purebred cat contests every year. The organization decided to ban Russian felines from competitions.

The body said in a statement that it will no longer allow cats of Russian breeds to participate in its competitions, according to a report by Exame magazine.

FIFe said it was “shocked and horrified” by the event and said it could not “just witness these atrocities and do nothing”. The organization also announced that it will help Ukrainian refugees with donations.

