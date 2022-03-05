Russian government creates digital classroom with its version of the invasion of Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Russia’s Ministry of Education has created a digital classroom for students in schools across the country to “understand what is true and false” about the Russian advance in Ukraine.

“We will tell all Russian school children why the mission of liberation in Ukraine is a necessity”, says the publication of the folder on a social network.

“Students are expected to be taught about the danger that NATO poses to Russiaas well as why Russia protected the independent Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” the statement said.

According to the UK’s Independent newspaper, since March 1, Russian schools have been instructed to hold special social studies classes, in which teachers must tell students between the ages of 7 and 11 about the government’s version of the conflict. Ukrainian.

The lessons are based on guides and manuals distributed to schools that contain an “approved” version of the current conflict.

The digital class has already been presented to the public and published on the government’s official website.

“The Russians and those who live near the border are like mirror images of us. Same houses, same clothes, same fables”, says the class when touching on the subject of separatist peoples in eastern Ukraine.

“After the fall of the Soviet Union, some experts began to write as if we were different, more than one people. They cite the Holodomor (starvation crisis imposed by Stalin on the Ukrainian population in the 1930s), and all national tragedies as being Ukrainian tragedies,” said one of the class presenters (shown on the right in the image above).

According to journalist Ilya Lozovsky, who published about it on social media, during the conversation exposed in the virtual class, one of the people (shown in the image below) says that Ukraine has been brainwashed and that the Russian language is being extinct.

“We’ve always tried to solve this problem without violence. But now the recognition of the breakaway republics was an inevitable decision,” comments another class participant (shown on the right in the image below).

