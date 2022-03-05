Russians are 25 km from central Kiev, says US official

A high-ranking US Defense official said today that Russian forces are still approximately 25 kilometers away from the center of the city of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and 10 kilometers away from the city centers of Chernihiv and Kharkiv to the north. The information is from CNN International.

According to the employee’s information, the distance of ten kilometers from the center of Chernihiv and Kharkiv means “really being on the outskirts of the city” because of how the city is located in the territory.

According to the US official, the country does not contradict the statements that Kherson, a Ukrainian city near the Crimean peninsula, was taken over by Russian forces, as it is unable to verify the veracity of the information. The mayor of Kherson confirmed on Wednesday that Russia had taken control of the region.

The US sees Russian troops gaining more victories in the south of the country and said it is aware of fighting taking place in Mykolaivlocated in the south of the country and northwest of Kherson.

For the United States, the Russians have not yet gained control of the city of Mariupolin the south, but continue fighting in the region.

“We observe that Russian forces continue to advance on Mariupol, obviously they are also bombing that city. (…) We continue to believe that the Russians want to advance towards Mariupol from the north, as well as up the coast in the Sea of ​​Azov,” he said. the employee.

Ukraine defense points out Russians are focused on besieging Kiev

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported today that Russian troops are focused on besieging Kiev, the country’s capital. “The enemy’s main objective remains the siege of Kiev and the weakening of resistance in the blocked settlements,” the ministry said on its official Facebook account.

“In the course of this task, groups of the Russian Armed Forces exhausted most of the operational reserves and began to transfer additional forces and resources from the southern and eastern military districts.”

Information released by the invaded country also points out that the second echelons and most of the operational reserves of the Russian Armed Forces have already “been put into operation” in the territory.

According to the Defense, the Russians also have the “intention to dominate the coast of the Black Sea” and, therefore, are preparing the landing of marines in the Gulf region, in the Ukrainian city of Chornomorsk.

Situation ‘difficult but under control’, says Kiev mayor

The situation in Ukraine’s capital Kiev is “difficult but under control”, said the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko yesterday.

The mayor said that a place with a heating system damaged by the Russian bombing the day before yesterday would be repaired.

The Ukrainian capital recorded new explosions generated by air strikes, near a railway station where civilians are sheltering.

