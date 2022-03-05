Samsung is accused of limiting cell phone performance in more than 10,000 apps

Samsung has been accused of limiting cellphone performance in more than 10,000 applications, while dedicating 100% of the cellphone to benchmarks. According to reports from Twitter users and information from the Naver blog, every device from the brand would have a tool called GOS whose function would be to limit performance in an extensive list of apps, including games. The company is already investigating the issue.

On the blue bird network, the complaint comes from the user known as @GaryeonHan, who claims to have found the list of apps affected by GOS. The selection includes names like Microsoft Word, Excel, Spotify, Snapchat and Instagram.

Samsung created an app called GOS and used the app to limit game performance, making the gaming experience worse. However, according to what the Korean community found out today, Samsung confirmed that it has put performance limits on more than 10,000 apps… pic.twitter.com/U58AreZZoo — 한가련 (@GaryeonHan) March 2, 2022

Interestingly, the list does not include popular names of performance meters, such as 3DMark, Antutu, PCMark or GeekBench, suggesting that they would be exceptions for the GOS optimizer. In South Korean forums, users claim to have managed to extract more performance from games like Genshin Impact by changing the app name to “GeekBench”.

Reason is a mystery

The reason for this performance limitation is unclear and the informant prefers not to go into details to preserve the identity of the sources. However, one of the hypotheses would be that Samsung would use the GOS to preserve battery life, just as OnePlus did last year with the OnePlus 9.

In any case, the numbers obtained by the benchmark tools would not be 100% consistent with the performance offered by the cell phone on a daily basis, which frustrates the most performance-oriented users.

Samsung recognized the problem

In one of the tweets, the informant claims that the manufacturer acknowledged the problem and even Samsung Electronics vice president Lee Jae-yong was involved in the investigations. For the Twitter informant, internal company sources say that it is a bug in the optimization tool.

Samsung has yet to publicly address the issue, but the manufacturer is expected to get into details soon.

