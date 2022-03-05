Sanctions against Russia are like ‘declaration of war’, says Putin

President Vladimir Putin made a tough and aggressive speech against the sanctions applied and announced by Western countries. (Photo: ANDREY GORSHKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

In a strong statement after meeting with businessmen, the Russian President Vladimir Putinsaid that the western sanctions adopted so far against his country “amounts to a declaration of war” and warned that any attempt to create a no-fly zone in Ukraine, as requested by the Ukrainian president, would be considered a “direct implication in military activities”.

THE NATO has already denied that it would implement a no-fly zone in Ukraine, and warned that such a decision could lead to a larger and more brutal conflict. THE adoption of sanctions by the USin coordination with allies such as the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada, has been one of the main tools of pressure on the Russian government to stop the invasion.

The Russian president met on Saturday with employees of the Russian airline Aeroflot, which announced on Saturday the suspension of international flights from next Tuesday.

Putin justified the war, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation”, saying he “couldn’t ignore the statements about Ukraine becoming a nuclear power”.

— Everything is according to plan so far. The Russian army will achieve all its objectives, I have no doubt,” Putin said, denying rumors that the government planned to declare martial law in the country.

About the ceasefire negotiations with Ukrainethe Russian leader has again demanded that his demands be met, which include Ukraine’s neutral and non-nuclear status, its “denazification”, the recognition of Crimea as part of Russia and the “sovereignty” of separatists in the eastern territories of the country. .

THE third round of talks is scheduled for this weekend.

Keep reading

— We put our proposals on the table in the talks with Ukraine. It’s up to them to respond.

Earlier, the Minister of Russian Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrovsaid the angry remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did not inspire optimism about the fate of negotiations to end hostilities in Ukraine.

On Saturday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused NATO of giving in to Russian pressure:

“NATO was not the force the Ukrainians had previously imagined,” the chancellor said.

Regarding sanctions, in recent days it has been confirmed that Russian financial institutions will be cut off from the payment system international Swift and that transactions with the Russian Central Bank will no longer be carried out, affecting its ability to access international reserves.

On Thursday, the US government announced a new sanctions package that targets Russia’s elite, freezing the assets of seven oligarchs and their relatives on US soil and barring nearly 70 people from entering the country.

from the Extra newspaper