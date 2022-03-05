see how to get rid of pain

Menstrual cramps can bother a woman a lot and even leave her often unable to do simple daily tasks because of the discomfort. However, it is possible to use food as an ally in this period. Learn now what are the 5 foods that can prevent such symptoms.

Menstrual period

There is a visitor who usually appears monthly in the lives of a large part of the world’s population. However, the problem is that this visit can be very problematic in some cases and bring with it several discomforts. The visitor we are talking about is the menstrual period, which for some women is the worst part of their month.

Therefore, the menstrual period can appear with several symptoms of PMS, including the well-known menstrual cramps. But experts and scholars say that there may be a reduction in these symptoms, which can even be completely eliminated with the help of food. So, know now what are the 5 foods responsible for eliminating this discomfort in the menstrual period.

Avocados are rich in healthy fats that help reduce PMS symptoms. In addition, studies have shown that women who consume fatty acids have significantly reduced PMS symptoms.

Then, semisweet chocolate, in addition to putting women in a good mood because of a substance called tryptophan, which this chocolate is rich in, is a precursor of serotonin, also known as the hormone responsible for happiness.

Banana is able to reduce insomnia problems and discomforts and responsible for producing melatonin, a sleep hormone that will make nights more peaceful and people have a more pleasant sleep.

This cold water fish is rich in Omega 3 and good fats, being also a powerful inflammatory modulator. In addition, this food can also act by decreasing uterine contraction.

Chestnuts and other oilseeds are the most suitable to combat menstrual symptoms, as they are foods rich in magnesium and minerals that contribute to the reduction of pain and cramps, as well as providing an increase in well-being.