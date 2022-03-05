See how to make a simple thread very easy!

There are days when we wake up wanting to make that delicious snack, but we don’t know how to prepare the flour, so we’re going to teach you how to make a simple donut in a very easy way.

Many think that preparing this delicacy has all its difficulties, but on the contrary, it is very simple and you don’t need to invent much, and you are surprised when you discover how to make a simple donut!



In this matter, we will teach you a simple way to prepare it in a simple and easy way and that will make your lunch or dinner delicious!

INGREDIENTS

PASTA:

25 g (or 2 tablets) of fresh yeast

2 eggs

1 cup (tea) of sugar

1 cup (tea) warm milk

1/2 cup of oil (tea)

1/2 cup of warm water (tea)

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 kg of wheat flour (approximately)

ROOF:

1/2 cup (tea) milk

1/2 cup (tea) of sugar

dry shredded coconut (to taste) for sprinkling over the topping

HOW TO MAKE A SIMPLE THREAD

PASTA: Blend all ingredients except wheat flour in a blender for approximately 5 minutes. Pour the liquid into a container. Mix the flour until the dough comes away from your fingers. Knead the dough well, it shouldn’t be hard and it will be a little sticky (flour your hands so it doesn’t stick). Let rise for approximately 45 minutes so that the dough rises well (tip: turn on the oven for a few minutes, turn off and place the dough container, covered with a cloth). After the dough has risen, make the threads in the form of a braid. Let the dough rest to rise again (tip: take a small ball of dough and put it in a glass of water, when it rises, half an hour later, bake the donuts). After resting, bake in an oven at a temperature of approximately 180º C, until the threads are golden on top.

Once you learn this easy way to make simple donuts, you’ll get a taste for it and venture further into the kitchen!

Thinking about it, you can learn this hot chocolate recipe to accompany this recipe!

