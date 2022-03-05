Shell announces exit from Russia, but buys Russian oil at lower price – 04/03/2022

Although it announced its departure from Russia, Shell continues to do business with Vladimir Putin’s country and increased its earnings during the war in Ukraine.

Shell is the largest oil company in the world, including a strong share in the Brazilian market. The subsidiary that operates in Europe bought a load of the main crude oil sold by Russia at a record discount, which indicates its intention to maintain transactions with the country.

According to the Bloomberg agency, which monitors this market, the oil company paid US$ 28.50 below the value of Brent – ​​an international benchmark for oil trading, which soared after the invasion of Ukraine and exceeded US$ 110.

The price includes delivery, which means that Shell will not be responsible for transporting the cargo.

Governments have not yet sanctioned Russian oil and gas, fearful of the measures’ impact on fuel prices and, consequently, on inflation.

But the purchase of Shell has symbolic and even encouraging weight for the rest of the market, given that it is the largest oil company in the world. The purchase indicates that, even with difficulties and at lower prices, the Russians will continue to find buyers for oil extracted in the Ural Mountains region.

Shell announced on Monday (28) that it will withdraw from all its Russian operations, including the Sakhalin 2 liquefied gas plant, in which it holds a 27.5% stake, in partnership with Russian gas giant Gazprom. The decision came a day after its competitor, British company BP, also said it would sell its stake in Russian oil company Rosneft.

Other side

In response to the column, Shell stated that it will continue to reduce the use of oil from Russia “as other crude oil alternatives become available, but this is a very complex decision, since the commodity coming from the Russian market plays an important role in the world supply, and in the current market situation, there is a relative lack of alternatives”.

The company added that everyone was “shocked by the events in Ukraine”. “We have already made clear our intention to exit our joint ventures with Gazprom – which is controlled by the Russian government – and related entities, in addition to ending our involvement with a major gas pipeline that connects Russia to the rest of Europe,” says the statement. note.

“Shell has also stopped most of its activities involving Russian oil. However, we continue to acquire the commodity and other derivatives for some refineries and chemical plants to ensure the production of fuels and essential products that people and companies depend on. every day”, says the company.

The company also says that, in compliance with the sanctions currently in force, it is working “to supply, in a safe way, our customers in Europe and other markets.”