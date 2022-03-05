Sony offers 25% off annual plan

2022-03-05

Sony brought, this Friday (04), another offer, this time in the annual subscription of PS Plus. The 25% discount will be available until the 14th Marchbut the promotion is valid only for non-subscribers of the service.

This could be a good time to secure the feature and redeem the March titles in the library: Team Sonic Racing (PS4), Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (PS4/PS5), Ghostrunner (PS5) and Ark Survival Evolved (PS4). With the discount, the price drops from R$ 199.90 to BRL 149.90.

The perks to users go far beyond the games available monthly. PS Plus owners can also store data in the cloud, access online multiplayer to play with friends and enjoy exclusive discounts on the PS Store.

If you’re thinking about purchasing GhostWire Tokyo, for example, you can pre-order the title at a 10% discount — but only for subscribers.

PS Now and PS Plus are “unified” and heat rumors about Spartacus’ arrival

Sony would be preparing a response to Xbox Game Pass with “Spartacus”, supposed service that can bring a catalog of retro games and other resources to the PlayStation community. That said, a possible unification of PS Plus and PS Now heats up these rumors even further. Check out the details!

