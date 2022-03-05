still leader! iPhone 13 Pro Max faster than Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra; see the test

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max — the most advanced phones from the two largest manufacturers in the world have just faced each other in a comparative speed test this Friday (4th). The experiment basically consisted of measuring the time required to open various applications and games on each of the systems. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has always performed better against its rivals — including the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Google Pixel 6 Pro — thus leading the ranking of the fastest smartphones in the world. PhoneBuff. Will unshakable flagship Apple has finally lost its lead to the Galaxy S22 Ultra? Check out the test in the video below:

The Galaxy S22 Ultra started the test with a big advantage over the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The hardware cooling system contributed to maximum performance in running apps with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but the “game turned” with the run round of games. O “Subway Surfers”“Flip Diving” and “Fit The Fat 3” opened faster on Apple’s cell phone. O “Call of Duty Mobile”, ultimately returned the lead to Apple with its speedy execution, capable of overtaking what was left of the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s edge. With that, the iPhone 13 Pro Max won the performance test with a difference of two seconds over its rival.

It is worth remembering that the iPhone 13 Pro Max is equipped with the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, 6 GB of RAM and the iOS 15 operating system. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12 GB of RAM and the Android 12 operating system. under the One UI 4.0 interface. What did you think of the test? Did you expect these results? Comment your opinion!