there is little reason for optimism

We can – we must – discuss where we have slipped, even more than where we have fallen. It is by understanding where the West has fallen asleep that we can learn the best lessons so that we do not repeat the same mistakes. Western fragility was an invitation to Putin’s aggression.

The imperialist autocrat might have been deterred from the invasion back there had it not been for a string of mistakes. If Ukraine still had nuclear weapons; if dependence on Russian oil and gas were not so great; if Putin believed an attack would be met with a harsh NATO military response; anyway, maybe this war could have been avoided. But it was not.

And now we need to think about how to get out of the quagmire. There is no easy way out here. The fact is that Putin has already invested much of his political capital in the war, and he has little to lose now. Hence the delicate position of the West, a real snooker. Economic sanctions are heavy, but they are insufficient, not least because the West does not seem willing to make the maximum sacrifice of effectively cutting off Russian energy purchases.

So we basically have three options for this war going forward: 1. The sanctions imposed convince the Russian oligarchs that Putin needs to leave, the military turns against the all-powerful autocrat KGB, and we have a happy ending; 2. Putin insists on the occupation, while the Ukrainians don’t see him as a “liberator”, as he expected, but as a cursed aggressor that needs to be faced, and the war, in the heart of Europe, goes on for years or even decades in the form of of guerrillas, creating a humanitarian crisis and millions of refugees on the continent; 3. the West offers a “dignified” way out for Putin, who can then claim a victory, taking some breakaway territories from Ukraine, which will never be part of NATO, and the Ukrainians keep Kiev and its independent nation, albeit a very devastated one. .

The first and third options are the best, of course, while the second is the view of hell. It turns out that the greater probability does not seem to be for the others, but precisely for the second. The strategy of pushing through the economy for an internal coup to overthrow the tyrant in power has no favorable historical support. Just look at Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, North Korea, etc. Nefarious regimes in failed nations manage to remain in control for decades, despite the socio-economic cost.

And Putin has ruled Russia with an iron fist since the 2000s. He crushed the oligarchs who challenged him, destroying them one by one. The Russian Army is low on morale, poorly equipped, has already had hundreds, perhaps thousands of casualties in just one week. But we are talking about Russia, not a Western power like the United States. When America goes to war, it is usually in distant territory, with enormous military technological precision, and very few military losses on its side, as well as civilians on the opposing side. Russia is another story: Putin cares little for the sacrifice of men in uniform, nor for the deaths of Ukrainian civilians. That’s why the war starts dirty, and there is little hope for improvement.

Putin bet on the quick conquest of Ukraine. Since that hasn’t happened, he doesn’t have much choice, from his point of view, but to step up the attacks and stay in this war. The West, with its hands tied and unwilling to make the necessary sacrifice, both military and economic, can only raise the rhetoric, without having any practical effect. It is on the basis of this analysis that I cannot be too optimistic about a quick end to the war. But I hope I’m totally wrong, of course…