Tiktoker Wue Silva is hospitalized with rheumatic fever; understand the condition

Wueverton da Silva Pereira, known as Wue Silva on TikTok, has been hospitalized for a week in a hospital in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina. He was admitted to the health unit feeling constant fever, in addition to body aches. After an extensive investigation, doctors diagnosed rheumatic fever.

The 20-year-old was left with no hand and leg movements and swollen joints. “Seven days in bed, not being able to get up, doing nothing, but I will get out of this,” said the tiktoker in a video posted on social media on Thursday, 3.

in conversation with the G1, Wue’s mother, Josiane da Silva, said that on February 19, her son began to feel a sore throat and had swelling in one of his fingers. The next day, the pain got worse and the other fingers also swelled, which made him seek medical attention.

Credit: Reproduction/instagramwuesilva_Tiktoker Wue Silva has been hospitalized for over a week with rheumatic fever

At the hospital, they took a covid test, which was negative and gave pain medication. “On Monday [21] in the morning, he couldn’t get out of bed anymore, it was a lot of pain”, said the mother to G1.

From there, several tests were performed to investigate the cause. According to the mother, the blood test showed changes in leukocytes, which pointed to an infection. Days later, doctors discovered the disease.

Rheumatic fever

According to the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology, rheumatic fever is an inflammatory disease that appears about two weeks after a throat infection caused by a bacteria known as streptococcus.

This throat infection is characterized by fever, sore throat, lumps in the neck (enlarged nodes), and intense redness, red dots, or pus-like patches in the throat.

The disease can occur at any age, however, it is more common to affect children aged 5 to 15 years, who are born with a genetic predisposition to it. In addition to compromising joints, the condition can affect the heart, brain, and skin.

Symptoms

The first symptoms are usually fever, edema (swelling) and joint pain (especially knees, elbows and ankles). It is also common for the person to have difficulty walking because of the pain.

When the disease affects the heart, fatigue, shortness of breath and the feeling of a racing heart can appear.

Treatment

From the diagnosis of the disease, doctors can use anti-inflammatory drugs and intramuscular injection of benzathine penicillin to prevent new episodes of bacterial tonsillitis.

In the case of Wue Silva, the treatment is being carried out with the use of antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs and analgesics, while the family is looking for specialists in the area.