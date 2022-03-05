Tired mind, sick body! Learn how Pilates helps mental health – 03/04/2022

After two years of a pandemic, in which we learned a lot about ourselves — reviewing our routines and the importance of investing in health care —, a relevant agenda brought to light the need to manage mental health.

In the media, sportsmen spoke openly about anxiety disorders, about the importance of keeping a balanced mind and about how the psychological affects both young and old individuals, from all social classes.

Not only have celebrities addressed this issue, but we have followed, in our own routine and socializing with friends, people talking about how they have been feeling a high level of anxiety and several diagnosed cases of depression, problems that were previously topics and social taboos.

Although, little by little, we are returning to “normal” life, the changes are real: companies have adopted the home office or hybrid models, and this means that the same environment where we used to relax with the family has become the place where we have meetings. important, confusing the body and mind of the moment of cessation. Even in people who leave home, there is still fear present, and social life has become much more restricted and different compared to the routine before the pandemic.

In times when the mind and body suffer, it is essential to move!

Have you ever heard that the body reacts to what the mind and heart try to hide? The mind is overloaded with the excess of information, with the deprivations and, with that, the body absorbs! Well, both stress and fear are closely related to mental overload and health damage. Both are states in which the body produces hormones related to stress, altering heart and respiratory rate, sleep and hunger pattern, intestinal functioning, reducing immunity and increasing symptoms of anxiety and depression.

There are data pointing out that people started to move less in this pandemic period. Studies have already proven that a sedentary lifestyle is a risk factor for several diseases and is directly related to the increase in anxiety disorders and the development of chronic diseases. Therefore, if due to the pandemic there was an increase in stress, fear and sedentary lifestyle, there is a background intensifying the occurrence of psychological disorders.

Research carried out during the pandemic shows that those who remained active and performed moderate to intense physical activity had a 30% lower risk of developing psychological disorders, which corroborates with a greater risk associated with those who remained sedentary and had a 39% greater risk of developing psychological disorders. depressive symptoms and up to 34% higher of having anxiety.

The human body was made to be moved! O design, layout and your body’s entire biomechanical design is perfect for keeping moving. When restricted and without stimulation, changes occur at the neural and muscular level, also leading to hormonal changes and damage to the entire body’s functioning.

Connecting body and mind through breathing and controlled movement

Connecting with yourself requires the right environment and professionals to guide you in this mindfulness exercise. Many still think that the only way to create this connection is through that stereotypical image in the lotus posture, still and in a deep state of meditation – which can push people away from something more tangible.

Research has already demonstrated several benefits related to the state of mindfulness, presence and flow. But contrary to what one might imagine, it is not only conquered in people considered Zen or only by guided meditation. There are data pointing out that the benefits can be achieved through the state of flow in controlled activities and movements, in walking and where else each individual reaches that state of pleasure and contentment.

Understanding the impact of physical activity, there are infinite modalities of exercises that unite body and mind. What I will highlight today is the Pilates modality that encompasses fluid, intense, coordinated movements that require full attention connected to breathing (to respiratory control, and consequently, to the self). This method fits perfectly to meet the needs of the general population, being beneficial for both young and older individuals, winning physicians with patient referrals and referrals.

More and more scientific studies are being carried out proving that Pilates is an effective modality in reducing anxiety and stress levels. In addition, its benefits include lower occurrence of muscle pain, improvement of predictive factors of metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.

After all, it was the time when it was believed that pilates was just stretching! This method, when well applied, works on body and respiratory awareness, favoring mindfulness and contact with oneself. Regarding breathing, physiology supports that conscious breathing is capable of activating the parasympathetic nervous system, responsible for bringing feelings of calm and tranquility, contrasting with the breathing pattern of a boxing or muay thai class, which increase adrenaline, activating the sympathetic nervous system, responsible for the fight and flight reaction, acting and raising adrenaline. In addition, this moment of greater concentration on movement and breathing creates connection with the body, taking the focus off the external.

Regardless of the physical activity you choose, know that there are many benefits involved. A sedentary lifestyle is harmful in every way, both for your physical and mental health. If you realize that you need to improve your quality of life, try to take more care of your mind with the same care and attention you dedicate to your body.

*Collaboration with Angela May, managing physiotherapist at Clínica La Posture and Dr. Renata Luri, physiotherapist with a PhD from UNIFESP

