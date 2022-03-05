To support Ukraine, US plans to send Kamala Harris to Poland (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

To support Ukraine, US plans to send Kamala Harris to Poland

According to a White House source, Harris spoke this week with the prime ministers of Poland and Romania.

Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches 9th day

To show support for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, the United States should send Vice President Kamala Harris to Poland. The information was released this Friday (4) by CNN International.

According to a source at the White House, this trip would take place after Harris went to the Security Council in Munich, Germany. There, she met with US allies and partners, including Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky.

According to CNN International, Kamala Harris spoke with the prime ministers of Poland and Romania by phone earlier this week.

3rd round of negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today that a third round of talks between the Russians and Ukrainians is scheduled to take place this weekend. The two heads of state spoke by phone, CNN International reported.

The second meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, in Belarus, took place on Thursday (3) and ended with a handshake between the parties, in addition to the promise of a third round of negotiations.

According to the Reuters news agency, the Ukrainian delegation went to the meeting with the aim of achieving a ceasefire. But what was achieved, according to a spokesperson for the delegation, was an understanding for the creation of humanitarian brokers for the evacuation of civilians.

The adviser to Ukrainian President Mikhailo Podolyak said that among Ukraine’s demands were a ceasefire, an armistice and also the humanitarian corridor, to evacuate civilians from the already destroyed areas of the country.

The parties met for the first time on February 28, but after five hours of conversation, no agreement was reached.

ninth day of attack

The ninth day of the attack by Russian troops began when local authorities in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, reported a fire at the city’s nuclear power plant — the largest in Europe. The attack was carried out by the Russian military, as announced by the mayor of the nearby city of Energodar.

On the 25th, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in northern Ukraine, was taken by Russian forces, who took Ukrainian officials hostage. According to Yevgeniya Kuznetsovа, representative of the State Agency for the Management of the Exclusion Zone of Ukraine, Russian troops invaded the plant on the first day of Russian attacks on the country, which began on Thursday (24).

Half a million refugee children

After the invasion of Russia, 500,000 children had to flee their homes in Ukraine, according to UNICEF – the United Nations Children’s Fund, created by the UN.

“The use of explosive weapons in cities could quickly turn this crisis into a catastrophe for Ukraine’s children,” said Afshan Khan, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

“There are no armed operations of this scale that do not result in harm to children. The consequences will be tragic,” she added.

According to the agency, since February 24, when Russian troops began their invasion of the neighboring country, 17 children have been killed and 30 injured.

In a note, Unicef ​​recalls that these data are from reports that the United Nations managed to verify. That is, the number of child victims is probably much higher.

dead civilians

The United Nations (UN) human rights office said today that 331 civilians had been killed and 675 wounded in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24. The information is from Reuters.

On Thursday (3), the organization had confirmed 249 deaths and 553 injuries in the country.

According to the United Nations, most victims were killed by explosive weapons such as heavy artillery bombardment, multiple rocket launch systems, as well as missiles and air strikes.

When the conflict started

Ukraine has been hit by Russian attacks since the early morning of February 24. The armed conflict began after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a televised address that his country would start a military operation in the neighboring nation.

During the speech, Putin also said that Russia does not want to occupy Ukraine, and that the country only seeks the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.