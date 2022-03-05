Trans Ukrainians are afraid they will be forced to fight as they try to leave the country

According to the US website Vice, the trans population of Ukraine is facing serious difficulties to leave the country during the Russian invasion.

According to sources heard by the vehicle, trans women who did not change their gender in the documents are afraid of being forced to serve in the Ukrainian Army by showing their identity indicating “male sex” to the country’s authorities.

A law prevents all men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving Ukraine during the war.

The Eastern European country has specific legislation for legal gender recognition. However, human rights organizations say the process is “abusive” and “violates the rights to privacy and physical integrity”, the report cites.

‘A war within a war’

In an interview with Vice, singer Zi Faámelu, who has already performed on Ukrainian TV, says that she cannot leave the country and that her life is in danger.

“Like hundreds of trans people in Ukraine, I am a woman, but my passport and all my documents say ‘male’. We are fighting a war within a war,” she says.

According to the singer, the legal process for gender reassignment in Ukraine is “humiliating”. Zi Faámelu also says she has seen people spending months in mental health institutions, “doing psychological and physical tests to prove their gender”.

Trans men are also going through the same difficulties.

Robert, 31, lives in Kharkiv, and the transition process has made him “pass as any other man”, but the document says he is a woman.

“I’m too scared to die,” he says. “The problem here is that you may look like one gender, but your documents say otherwise.”

According to the article, Robert is getting help from LGBTQIA+ activist Rain Dove. He is advising Ukrainian trans women to “lose” their documents when they have to cross the country’s borders.

“Hide your ID card in a bottle of water or in your shoe. If you’re stopped, just say you’re not from here, you can say you’re a student in Ukraine, or just visiting. Without ID, you go to a queue of foreigners, but you go to the authorities of neighboring countries, and then you can present your documents without any problems. It worked 100% of the time,” says Rain Dove.

“If you are a trans man with ‘female’ in your ID, prepare to be discredited by the Ukrainian authorities. They will say, ‘if you are really a man, then fight for your country’. Unfortunately, this is quite common. can hide their identity, but we know of some people who stayed to fight”, concludes the activist.